BOOK CLUB: Misfit – The Unravelling of Samantha X

April 27, 2025
carla
2 Comments
Amanda Goff’s memoir is a poignant portrayal of living with bipolar disorder, addiction, and personality changes, which have impacted her life so far. Using a conversational tone, she does not hold back on her emotions and shows us how changeable and frenetic her life has been. 

Born Amanda Goff, she was a successful journalist in London and Sydney. However, at the age of 38, she changed her name to Samantha X, and using this new persona, she became a well-known Australian high class, sex worker. 

Samantha X was a strong, powerful counterpart to Amanda, the conservative, traditional woman with past traumas. Unfortunately, while providing an exciting, glamorous life with financial security, adopting a new persona also came at the cost of her true self.

When diagnosed with bi-polar, the difficult journey of retiring Samantha X and finding her way back to Amanda began in earnest, as past trauma, addiction, and destructive behaviours were faced head-on. The inner conflict and intricacy of the parting of the two worlds are expressed throughout the memoir, as an internal monologue between Amanda and Samantha X.

This journey of self-discovery is a genuine reflection of one woman’s personal transformation with a great deal of painful introspection to finally achieve self-acceptance.

‘I wanted to go back to the real me, Amanda Goff. Yet there was just one problem. I had no idea who she was. I had no idea who I was. I hadn’t been Amanda for years, decades. Samantha wasn’t leaving just yet; she wasn’t going to make a quiet exit. She wasn’t that type of woman.’

As I read this memoir, I could not help but admire Amanda Goff for her courage and strength to publicly share her story and her vulnerabilities as she faced her inner dragons and was confronted by social stigmas. The book is inspirational, easy to read, and relatable. It provides encouragement for others on a journey of self-discovery.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Misfit by Amanda Goff. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Misfit – The Unravelling of Samantha X

  1. Thankyou Beauty and Lace and Penguin Random House Publishers for the opportunity to read this fascinating book, ‘Misfit the Unravelling of Samantha X’ by Amanda Goff.

    This follows the two previous books by Amanda. Those being about her experiences of being an escort.
    This is more like an autobiography. Originally a successful journalist Amanda had spent the last decade as Australia’s most high profile escort, Samantha X before being diagnosed bi-polar. She found she had to discover herself all over again after the diagnosis.
    Samantha had taken over all aspects of her life and Amanda was addicted to drugs and alcohol. After earning thousands a week, frequenting expensive hotels as well as being confident and successful, Amanda finds it difficult to give up the life Samantha is accustomed to.
    She struggles to adjust, she blames herself and is in fact very hard on herself.
    She seems unable to have a successful relationship being too trusting, men continually admiring her body and taking advantage of her trusting nature.
    She had breast enlaregments up to the largest size permissable in Australia.

    Now that she has taken steps to lose Samantha and to become Amanda again she finds acceptance and closeness with her two children, and many of her former clients are great friends. Several helped her during the difficult times she experienced when becoming Amanda again.

    Amanda has turned her life around and is no longer controlled by Samantha, she is strong and confident!
    A very interesting read which will be welcomed by the readers of her previous books as well as those who enjoy an entertaining read.

  2. Misfit – The Unraveling of Samantha X

    Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Echo Publishing for my copy of this book to read and review.

    I actually had never heard of Samantha X previously so this was an interesting book for me.

    Amanda was very honest and raw in the story. Becoming Amanda again after 10 years of being Samantha. Becoming sober, giving up the life she knew and thrived in, the money and the fame of being the most high profile escort in Australia.
    At this time she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. Not knowing much about this disorder myself I found it really interesting. Her take on it and how it affected her and all aspects of her life. The mania and the lows.

    Finding acceptance, self love and peace in her new self was her main focus even though the temptation of being drawn back into that world was strong.

    I admire Amanda for writing her story and allowing us to see that she is a mother, friend and dog owner just like the rest of us, she is human.

