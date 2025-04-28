BOOK CLUB: Misfit – The Unravelling of Samantha X

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

Amanda Goff’s memoir is a poignant portrayal of living with bipolar disorder, addiction, and personality changes, which have impacted her life so far. Using a conversational tone, she does not hold back on her emotions and shows us how changeable and frenetic her life has been.

Born Amanda Goff, she was a successful journalist in London and Sydney. However, at the age of 38, she changed her name to Samantha X, and using this new persona, she became a well-known Australian high class, sex worker.

Samantha X was a strong, powerful counterpart to Amanda, the conservative, traditional woman with past traumas. Unfortunately, while providing an exciting, glamorous life with financial security, adopting a new persona also came at the cost of her true self.

When diagnosed with bi-polar, the difficult journey of retiring Samantha X and finding her way back to Amanda began in earnest, as past trauma, addiction, and destructive behaviours were faced head-on. The inner conflict and intricacy of the parting of the two worlds are expressed throughout the memoir, as an internal monologue between Amanda and Samantha X.

This journey of self-discovery is a genuine reflection of one woman’s personal transformation with a great deal of painful introspection to finally achieve self-acceptance.

‘I wanted to go back to the real me, Amanda Goff. Yet there was just one problem. I had no idea who she was. I had no idea who I was. I hadn’t been Amanda for years, decades. Samantha wasn’t leaving just yet; she wasn’t going to make a quiet exit. She wasn’t that type of woman.’

As I read this memoir, I could not help but admire Amanda Goff for her courage and strength to publicly share her story and her vulnerabilities as she faced her inner dragons and was confronted by social stigmas. The book is inspirational, easy to read, and relatable. It provides encouragement for others on a journey of self-discovery.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Misfit by Amanda Goff. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.