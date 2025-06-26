BOOK CLUB: Whisky Valley

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Whisky Valley by Joan Sauers is set vividly in the Southern Highlands of NSW. In this strongly depicted landscape, we follow Rose McHugh as she makes discoveries about herself while investigating a murder.

Rose is battling intense levels of anxiety as a result of nearly being murdered last year. She’s getting professional help, but it’s still hard, and it’s affecting all aspects of her life.

She thinks it’ll be a great distraction when her son’s childhood best friend, now a famed violinist, is set to perform at a local music festival. And so it is, until he and his valuable violin go missing. This is followed by the discovery of his body, and Rose finds herself with an urgent need to shield her son by finding the killer.

My only complaint about this novel is something that some others will regard as a plus. That is, the murder, the discovery of the body, even the funeral, are all conducted “off-stage”, so to speak. This means Rose often feels emotionless about it. But, fans of cosy mysteries will appreciate this, as a lack of gore is a fundamental element for that sub-genre.

In contrast, other elements of Rose’s life were vividly and realistically portrayed. I think it’s true that a murder wouldn’t necessarily consume an amateur detective’s entire life. Rose is also distracted by a new romance, friends, family conflict, her son’s needs, her job, and her difficulties with anxiety. Sauers balances all these well, leaving us with a strong picture of a busy and full life.

Other characters are also strong, and the setting is vivid and almost a character in itself. The sense of place is strong, and the setting is critical to multiple plot points. The two are well interwoven.

The storyline is well worked out and will ring true to most readers. The pacing is realistic; investigations like this would take time.

I hesitate to call this a crime novel because it feels like much of the novel is preoccupied with other elements of Rose’s life. However you classify it, I found it enjoyable.

