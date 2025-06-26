BOOK CLUB: Whisky Valley

BOOK CLUB CRIME

June 23, 2025
Lorraine
Whisky Valley by Joan Sauers is set vividly in the Southern Highlands of NSW. In this strongly depicted landscape, we follow Rose McHugh as she makes discoveries about herself while investigating a murder.

Rose is battling intense levels of anxiety as a result of nearly being murdered last year. She’s getting professional help, but it’s still hard, and it’s affecting all aspects of her life.

She thinks it’ll be a great distraction when her son’s childhood best friend, now a famed violinist, is set to perform at a local music festival. And so it is, until he and his valuable violin go missing. This is followed by the discovery of his body, and Rose finds herself with an urgent need to shield her son by finding the killer.

My only complaint about this novel is something that some others will regard as a plus. That is, the murder, the discovery of the body, even the funeral, are all conducted “off-stage”, so to speak. This means Rose often feels emotionless about it. But, fans of cosy mysteries will appreciate this, as a lack of gore is a fundamental element for that sub-genre.

In contrast, other elements of Rose’s life were vividly and realistically portrayed. I think it’s true that a murder wouldn’t necessarily consume an amateur detective’s entire life. Rose is also distracted by a new romance, friends, family conflict, her son’s needs, her job, and her difficulties with anxiety. Sauers balances all these well, leaving us with a strong picture of a busy and full life.

Other characters are also strong, and the setting is vivid and almost a character in itself. The sense of place is strong, and the setting is critical to multiple plot points. The two are well interwoven.

The storyline is well worked out and will ring true to most readers. The pacing is realistic; investigations like this would take time.

I hesitate to call this a crime novel because it feels like much of the novel is preoccupied with other elements of Rose’s life. However you classify it, I found it enjoyable.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Whisky Valley by Joan Sauers. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Whisky Valley

  1. This new title ‘Whisky Valley’ by Joan Saunders is a sequel to ‘Echo Park’ where the reader is first introduced to Rose McHugh. ‘Whisky Valley’, however, can be read as a stand alone title but I would recommend reading ‘Echo Point’ as it is a great read.
    Rose, a historian, is the protagonist of the book and is suffering anxiety/panic attacks due to a horrific event in her life.
    Her son Sam who is at University and her sister Kim visit from Sydney one weekend to attend a music festival where one of Sam’s old school friends, Billy, is the star event. Billy is a renowned violinist and plays a violin worth over $10million. Billy goes missing and is found dead and Rose cannot help but become involved in the search for his killer, especially as her son is the last person to see him.

    ‘Whisky Valley’ is set in the beautiful Southern Highlands and if you know the area you will feel as if you are part of the story. The author delivers an engaging read with wonderful characters and a terrific small town mystery that will keep you reading into the night.

  2. Thankyou Beauty and Lace and Allen&Unwin for the opportunity to review ‘Whisky Valley’ by Joan Saurers.
    This book is the sequal to ‘Echo Lake’ which first introduces the character Rose McHugh a NSW historian turned detective.
    ‘Whisky Valley’ finds Rose (employed at Highlands Area Museum) recovering from an attempt on her life, and despite therapy with Nestor Valk, still suffering panic attacks,
    Nestor’s wife Sonja, at Rose’s appointment with Nestor, enquires how Rose knows the musician, famous violinist Billy Mah. Rose explains that Billy was her son Sam’s best friend at school.
    Billy is to perform at the Spring Chamber Music Festival.
    It’s a few years since Sam has seen Billy and together with Rose’s sister Kim they attend the festival for Billly’s String Quartet’s performance.
    The following day Billy arrives for an invited lunch at Rose’s home accompanied by his brother Jesse and bringing with him his very valuable violin.
    The next morning Rose is alerted to Billy’s disappearance when Jesse phones to explain that Billy has failed to show up for their run.
    Knowing that Billy was unsettled and looking for a less stressful lifestyle, Rose feels that maybe Billy just needed some time out. However, as time drags on she becomes more concerned.
    The characters in the book are great, Rose and her sister are so relatable, it’s an exciting read, very intesting and one I thoroughly enjoyed.

