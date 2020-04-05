BOOK CLUB: The Secrets of Strangers

Click to rate this book! [Total: 0 Average: 0]

Author: Charity Norman

ISBN: 9781760876715

Publisher: Allen and Unwin

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read The Secrets of Strangers by Charity Norman. This is by far the best book I have read in a long time! A definite must for lovers of suspense!

The cover says … “Riveting, Moving, Unputdownable”. It is all of that and so much more.

Five strangers, one café and the day that everything changed. It all takes place in the Tuckerbox, a London Café owned by Robert. The story is narrated by the key characters.

Neil: a homeless man who has only been able to afford a cup of tea due to a donation in his cup.

Abi: a Barrister in a rush to get to Court has texted her order ahead for “coffee to go”.

Mutesi: an aged care worker who is coming off a night shift and is to have breakfast with her grandson and daughter in law.

Rosie: a staff member of the Café.

Then there is Sam: the apparently crazed gunman holding them hostage.

Eliza: is the Police Negotiator handling the siege.

Each of these characters has their own powerful story.

As Abi says “ We were rolling merrily along in different directions until he smashed into us and knocked us all off course. Now we are traveling together for a while”.

One person has been shot, but what will happen next and will they all make it out alive?

The book is so well written and the characters so engaging that you feel as if you are right there in that café with them!

It is a story of family, grief, loss, abuse, love, life and friendship. It is a book that makes you think. It is a book you can’t put down! I wouldn’t be surprised if one day it would be made into a movie.

Five out of five stars.

I have not read any other books by Charity Norman, The Secrets Of Strangers is her sixth book, to get through the strange times the world is going through right now, I will be certainly reading her previous books!

