BOOK CLUB: The New Kid – Unpopular Me

Author: James O’Loghlin

Illustrator: Matthew Martin

ISBN: 9781760554255

RRP: $9.99

Publication Date: 29th May 2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the publisher

James O’Loghlin is an accomplished Australian with a career spanning comedy, radio, TV, public speaking and criminal law as well as writing books for both children an adults.

Mathew Martin is an internationally known cartoonist and illustrator who has appeared regularly in Sydney Morning Herald, Time, Rolling Stone, The Times of London, and The New York Times.

It is universally understood that being the new kid is nerve-wracking and uncool. No-one likes being the new kid, or leaving their friends behind to move to the other side of the country.

Eleven year old Sam is no different, the idea of moving from Adelaide to Canberra does not fill him with excitement at the prospect of new adventures.

Sam doesn’t intend to be the uncool new kid, he has big plans to make himself the most poplar kid ever.

The New Kid is the story of a kid who wants to be more, and it is not a smooth ride.

His story is hilariously unforgettable with tales of lonely losers, frog underpants, human umbrellas and bad boys.

P.S. Sam was not harmed (too much) during the telling of this story.

