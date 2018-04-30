BOOK CLUB: The Paris Seamstress

Author: Natasha Lester
ISBN: 978-0-7336-4000-1
RRP: $29.99
Publisher: Hachette Australia
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Natasha Lester is an Australian author who goes from strength to strength. We have been following her here at Beauty and Lace since A Kiss From Mr Fitzerald was read and loved for book club in 2016.
Historical fiction can be a little touch and go for me but Lester writes a compelling tale that encompasses dual time periods and crosses generations. The Paris Seamstress is an historical novel but some of the characters were actual people, and a select few events actually happened. History was never my strong point so none of this was information I knew until I read it in the Author’s Note.
Estella Bissette is a young woman in Paris, working as a seamstress and dreaming of the day she can work for herself. The Germans are approaching and war can be felt in the distance, its reach affecting citizens of France while still being far enough away that life can go on. Until the war comes a little too close and Estella is pressured to leave France for Manhattan, taking her sewing machine, one suitcase and her dreams.
The Paris Seamstress is an historical fiction with elements of romance but the dual generations offer a perfect opportunity to weave a thread of suspense through the narrative as well. The story unfolds slowly, with each piece revealing itself and causing a time-shift in the narrative.
Lester has told the tale of a courageous and feisty young woman willing to fight for her place in the history books. Estella made it out of France while her country, and her countrywomen, were still recognisable. Returning briefly a year later she discovers a country she hardly recognises.
This story was stunning, it was captivating and the fashion focus was fascinating. The work Estella and her mother did was work they were passionate about but it didn’t bring in big bucks so Estella was working on the side to make extra money and that was where I found it really fascinating, the whole way that Paris couture fashion found itself in production in America. The entire American fashion industry and it’s opinions fascinated me to tell the truth.
The Paris Seamstress is set in the 1940s when life for a woman was very different to what it is now, even in the midst of a war women were extremely restricted in their freedoms and that made it hard for them to carry on while most of the men were off fighting a war. Even women’s fashion was dictated by men.
In 2015 Fabienne Bissette has just taken a new job as Head Curator of Fashion in a Sydney Museum, though her grandmother would love it if she went to work for her. She is spending some time in New York with her Grandmother before returning to Australia and starting her new job.
There are so many elements of this story to love that I’m struggling with where to start. Dual timelines allow the slow reveal of the mystery at it’s heart. The way Lester has told the story meant it wasn’t until late in the book that we discovered how things in the 1940s had played out. Estella’s first showing didn’t go to plan, she was devastated and on the verge of giving up but we know she turned that around somehow as she is still the head of a fashion empire. We aren’t sure how she built it or who she shared it with but we know she got there.
Fashion in the 1940s centred on France, and French fashion was much more focused on couture pieces. Fashion wasn’t for the masses and it wasn’t necessarily functional. Estella Bissette wanted to combine her French fashion roots with a line that is much more functional and can be embraced by all women.
The focus of the story is the characters and their relationships, and Lester has written them beautifully. We explore the characters and the struggles they face with their life dreams in the times they live. The story is set in Paris in the 1940s, as the Germans are set to invade and occupy France; this is a time when French citizens put themselves at risk to do what they could to help. Smuggling people out of the country, protecting injured soldiers and passing information to allies were ways that citizens could help, and risk calling lethal attention to themselves. The way this was explored was entertaining as much as it was heartbreaking. Lester has written a well researched and devastating look at life during the war.
The Paris Seamstress is the story of two strong and talented women, separated by a generation but sharing a strong bond, who had to grow into their faith in their talent to become the women they were meant to be. It is a tale of love in all of its incarnations and a tale of family.
Natasha Lester has captured the timelessness of truly gifted designers and given us a tale of fashion and the building of empires, of war and its ravages, of love and lunacy and strength and resilience. It also tells a beautiful tale of friendship that lasts a lifetime.
I would definitely recommend this book to anyone who loves a good story, and who could go past the gorgeous cover. I am enthralled just looking at it.
The Paris Seamstress is book #19 for the Australian Women Writer’s Challenge 2018.
Natasha Lester can be contacted on NatashaLester.com, Twitter and Facebook.
The Paris Seamstress is published by Hachette and available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Annabel says
I loved this book. It was such an enjoyable read. This is a must read for anyone who likes historical fiction. I particularly enjoy books that move between 2 different time periods- it makes the story unfold in a different way. While the courage of Estella (main character), was uplifting, some of the events were heart breaking. To read how humans can treat each other, is just awful. It is a good reminder of the horrors of wars, which we need to remember to avoid more in the future.
When you read this book, expect that the washing will pile up, and the dishes won’t get done until you have finished it! 5 Stars!!!
Karyn Gladwish says
It’s 1940 and Estella Bissette a fashion seamstress escapes Paris just prior to the German invasion at her mothers wish. She travels to America to hopefully start a new life as a fashion designer. She meets Sam on the boat over to the States and they strike up a friendship based on their love of fashion and design. Estella struggles to keep any job while in Manhattan due to her outspoken and honest ways. Her talent is at odds with what the work offers. At one of the many design houses she is working in she meets Janie a beautiful blonde Australian girl who is a house model. The two become close friends and share a room in the Barbizon Hotel for Women.
The trio Sam, Estella and Janie make a decision to create their own fashion house The House of Stella. Sam will cut the design that Estella creates and Janie will model.
Fast forward to 2015 and Fabienne Bissette granddaughter of Estella is recovering from the death of her father. Fabienne is very close to her grandmother despite living in Australia and her grandmother living in Manhattan. They speak often and Fabienne visits every year. There is a Met Gala of an exhibition of her grandmothers work – the leading designer of ready to wear clothing.
It is her grandmothers dying wish that Fabienne take over her business but Fabienne has her own career goals as a curator.
The lives of Estella and Fabienne are intrinsically bound together through a complicated history . A mysterious woman, Lena that is identical in looks to Estella; a handsome man, Alex who Estella meets in Paris before leaving for America and then meets up with him again at a party in Manhattan. They all share something in common and this is where the book really becomes interesting.
The Paris Seamstress is the story of Estella and her heritage. Complex, complicated with lots of secrets and drama.
I loved the telling of the story – the war, the resistance fighters in France , the hardship of women and the love that can override everything. There were parts of the story that I thought were a little far fetched to believe or too contrived but overall it was a great read.
4/5