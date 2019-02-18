BOOK CLUB: The Orchardist’s Daughter

Author: Karen Viggers

Publication Date: February 2019

Karen Viggers is an author who is new to me but the cover of The Orchardist’s Daughter captured my attention so we got it on the Book Club list and a selection of members have been reading the book. I look forward to their thoughts while I wait for the opportunity to pick this one up.

Sixteen-year-old Mikaela has grown up isolated and homeschooled on an apple orchard in southeastern Tasmania, until an unexpected event shatters her family. Eighteen months later, she and her older brother Kurt are running a small business in a timber town. Miki longs to make connections and spend more time in her beloved forest, but she is kept a virtual prisoner by Kurt, who leads a secret life of his own.

When Miki meets Leon, another outsider, things slowly begin to change. But the power to stand up for yourself must come from within. And Miki has to fight to uncover the truth of her past and discover her strength and spirit.

Set in the old-growth eucalypt forests and vast rugged mountains of southern Tasmania, The Orchardist’s Daughter is an uplifting story about friendship, resilience and finding the courage to break free.

The Orchardist's Daughter is published by Allen & Unwin and is available now where all good books are sold.



Thanks to Allen & Unwin 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading The Orchardist’s Daughter so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.