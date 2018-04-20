BOOK CLUB: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Author: Holly Ringland
ISBN: 978-1-4607-5433-7
RRP: $32.99
Publisher: 4th Estate (Harper Collins)
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a hotly anticipated debut with an absolutely gorgeous cover that catches the eye and the imagination.
This is a book that has gained quite a lot of great press and I have heard some really positive reviews. It’s one that I eagerly anticipate getting to.
The childhood home of Alice Hart is isolated and idyllic, surrounded by her mother’s flowers and set between the sea and the sugar cane fields. Tragedy strikes and she is taken in by her flower farmer grandmother, who teaches her the language of Australian native flowers.
Alice settles under the watchful eyes of her grandmother June and the women who run the flower farm but is frustrated by her sketchy knowledge of her family history.
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a story that spans two decades and a range of different settings as Alice’s journey unfolds, teaching her the power of her own story.
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is published by Harper Collins and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
LynB says
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart by Holly Ringland published by @HarperCollinsAustralia is sad, heart wrenching but achingly beautiful and compassionate.
As you can guess from the title, the natural world and flowers in particular, feature strongly in this book. From the gorgeously detailed illustrations at the beginning of each chapter and on the cover, to the secret meaning and language of each flower – the wonderful healing power and joy of nature is celebrated throughout.
And while The Lost Flowers is a story of sad family secrets, trauma and tragedy and the lasting psychological effects trauma has,
it is foremost a story about young Alice’s journey of self discovery, healing, and ultimately understanding and hope.
The story spans a 20 year period of Alice’s life, from the age of 9. It takes us from the sugar cane fields and beach area of her early childhood, to the colourful, perfumed refuge provided by her grandmother’s wildflower farm, and to the dusty red Australian desert, where Alice seeks escape and to find her own identity. In each of these vividly depicted locations Alice discovers more about family, friendships and love, and ultimately learns more about herself.
The many interesting and complex characters Alice meets along the way add to the depth and richness of this book and their individual stories of heartbreak, loss and triumph over their circumstances each help Alice in her quest for strength, understanding and redemption.
I really enjoyed this beautifully written and illustrated book and highly recommend it.