BOOK CLUB: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Author: Holly Ringland

ISBN: 978-1-4607-5433-7

RRP: $32.99

Publisher: 4th Estate (Harper Collins)

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a hotly anticipated debut with an absolutely gorgeous cover that catches the eye and the imagination.

This is a book that has gained quite a lot of great press and I have heard some really positive reviews. It’s one that I eagerly anticipate getting to.

The childhood home of Alice Hart is isolated and idyllic, surrounded by her mother’s flowers and set between the sea and the sugar cane fields. Tragedy strikes and she is taken in by her flower farmer grandmother, who teaches her the language of Australian native flowers.

Alice settles under the watchful eyes of her grandmother June and the women who run the flower farm but is frustrated by her sketchy knowledge of her family history.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a story that spans two decades and a range of different settings as Alice’s journey unfolds, teaching her the power of her own story.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is published by Harper Collins and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

