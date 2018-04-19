BOOK CLUB: The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away

Author: Tonya Alexandra
ISBN: 9781489246950
RRP: $19.99
Publisher: HQ Young Adult
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away is the conclusion of a duology that began with The Impossible Story of Olive In Love and follows the young life of Olive Banks.
Olive is under a gypsy curse that rendered her invisible; she found love with Tom, who was the only person who could see her. Now that she’s been dumped by him she’s set herself a new mission – to have fun.
Her best friend in tow, Olive sets off to see the world despite her invisibility and along the way she discovers that there is another boy who can see her.
Olive has her work cut out for her on her travels between juggling her friends and sorting out her feelings for the boys, her biggest hurdle is trying to defeat her own self-loathing. This story is entrenched in magic and superstition that takes Olive all over; from the Himalayan peaks to New York City and an Irish shore where she just may find her freedom.
I am looking forward to this one, it sounds like a lot of fun. I’m not sure you could write a story like that without wit and a bit of intrigue.
The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away is published by HQ Young Adult and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to HQ Young Adult 20 of our Beauty and Lace Members are already reading The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away and you can read what they thought in the comments below. Please be aware there may be spoilers.
Comments
Lorraine C says
This is a sequel to “Olive in Love”, which I haven’t read. There’s enough information in this novel about what’s gone before, though, that I didn’t feel it mattered much. I was still able to enjoy “The Implausible Story…” and feel there was a complete story.
This is a novel that crosses genres. In many ways it’s a young adult “chick lit” novel, but with one very significant difference – our heroine, Olive, is invisible. Only her true love can see her. And as the novel opens, she has split up with her true love (Tom), and is travelling the world with her best friend, Jordan.
Being invisible has its’ advantages – you can sit in first class without a ticket, for example. But also significant disadvantages – who’s going to carry your luggage without freaking out everyone you pass? Small things that Olive touches – like her clothes when she’s wearing them – are invisible, but larger items are visible.
One thing that I found was a bit distracting was that I immediately started thinking things like “how did her mum change her nappy when she was a baby? How did she see the poo to wipe it off her? How did she know she was in a safe sleeping position?”. That’s probably just me, though. Alexandra doesn’t attempt to answer these sorts of questions. She’s kept the details of Olive’s situation simple, and is consistent throughout the novel.
So, Olive is 19 and off to see the world. Stunningly, she finds another boy who can also see her. Does she have two true loves? Or is there something about her curse she doesn’t know? Olive finds herself on a quest to understand the curse, work out who she loves, and most importantly, work out who she wants to be.
I enjoyed this novel. It’s well written, and although it canvasses a lot of issues very commonly touched on in other novels, the device of Olive’s invisibility gives it a freshness and a dash of humor that helps it stand out a little. It’s not astoundingly original, but it’s well handled and enjoyable to read.
It’s a young adult novel – aimed at the older end of that spectrum – but enjoyable for adults too. There’s a warmth and perceptiveness here that will appeal even to readers who think they’ve got their lives sorted out and that they don’t need to relive teenage angst.
This is a well written, enjoyably quirky novel that draws you in and is easy to read.
Gilli says
Thankyou Beautyandlace and the Publisher for the opportunity to read “The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away” by Tonya Alexandra.
This is a book written for young adults but as a “mature” adult I enjoyed it very much..
Olive is invisible owing to a gypsy curse when her grandmother was romantically involved with a gypsy and became mother to Olive’s own mother who is deceased.
Olive has a sister Rose (not affected by the curse) and Olive’s grandmother is still living but in America.
Olive has recently broken up with Tom her boyfriend and has a very good friend who is blind called Felix, all living in Australia where Olive has been living.
She also has another great friend a girl, Jordan, who she relies on because Jordan is not invisible. They are travelling together for an adventure and visiting different countries. They are having so much fun, each meeting male friends.
The story is great, almost a travel documentary as they explore the world together taking in Vietnam, Tibet and New York.
Olive decides she’d like to go to Ireland where she believes her grandfather is living, this because she wants to discover more about the curse which involves the fact that only her true love will be able to see her.
The humour in the book is “wicked”, I had lots of laughs at Olive and her antics and her comments and actions.
The book is different but oh so good, thoroughly recommended!
Amy Petersen says
The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away follows the life of Olive, a 19 year old girl whom has had a gypsy curse placed on her that makes her invisible!
Been invisible has advantages, riding in first class, never ending pranks and the fun that comes from knicking the odd pint from the pub, disadvantages are aplenty as well. Who would choose to be invisible? I would think no one.
The gypsy curse placed on Olive means only her one true love can see her, but what happens when a pale, scrawny “nut” can see her as well as the person whom she thought was her one true love.! Split from Tom , Olive believes no one will ever be able to see her except Tom, however on a trip with best friend Jordan a handsome young man catches her eye.Enter Dillion. Dillion can also see Olive and the pair get up to lots of mischief together. Who is Olive’s true love, Tom or Dillion?
In the search for answers Olive wants to find her granddad and see if he knows how the curse can be lifted.
Derry Nial McDonagh is discovered to be living in Ireland so in amongst the confusion on picking who really is her one true love she decides to visit her granddad and see if he has the answers.
The invisible curse can only be lifted if Derry choses his love Muirgheal, and ultimately “kicks the bucket”.
Will the curse be lifted or will Olive forever be cursed to be invisible!
I loved this book, it is a Young Adult read but i’m a mature reader and absolutely loved it. I’m already wanting to read it again!
Kathryn Agar says
I enjoyed this book. Olive is a, real character. I guess being invisible helps. Would recommend to young adults. A five stars.
Natalie Salvo says
This book was a fun read and part of this can be chalked up to its interesting premise. This is a story about Olive Banks, a girl who has been subjected of a gypsy curse. This means that Olive is invisible to virtually everyone. This is only a minor setback for her though, because she has managed to find love and constantly makes her presence felt at various points.
Readers were first introduced to her in the title, “The Impossible Story of Olive In Love” and this book is its sequel. The current story sees Olive travel through different countries with her friends. They are a fun bunch who deal with various relationship and friendship dilemmas. Their jokes and humour certainly share a few things in common with Marian Keyes’ work.
“The Implausible Story of Olive Far Away” is an enjoyable romantic comedy and slice of escapism that includes a barrage of jokes and a hefty dose of globe-trotting. Pack your suitcases now!