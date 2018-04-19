BOOK CLUB: The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away

Rating: 4.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Tonya Alexandra

ISBN: 9781489246950

RRP: $19.99

Publisher: HQ Young Adult

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away is the conclusion of a duology that began with The Impossible Story of Olive In Love and follows the young life of Olive Banks.

Olive is under a gypsy curse that rendered her invisible; she found love with Tom, who was the only person who could see her. Now that she’s been dumped by him she’s set herself a new mission – to have fun.

Her best friend in tow, Olive sets off to see the world despite her invisibility and along the way she discovers that there is another boy who can see her.

Olive has her work cut out for her on her travels between juggling her friends and sorting out her feelings for the boys, her biggest hurdle is trying to defeat her own self-loathing. This story is entrenched in magic and superstition that takes Olive all over; from the Himalayan peaks to New York City and an Irish shore where she just may find her freedom.

I am looking forward to this one, it sounds like a lot of fun. I’m not sure you could write a story like that without wit and a bit of intrigue.

The Implausible Story of Olive Far Far Away is published by HQ Young Adult and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Please be aware there may be spoilers.

