BOOK CLUB: The Honourable Thief

Author: Meaghan Wilson Anastasios

ISBN: 978-1-76055-252-6

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: 31 July 2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Dan Brown meets Indiana Jones, now that’s an awfully big call to make if ever I heard one. I have enjoyed a couple of the Dan Brown novels, and movies, and I loved the early Indy movies – though how much of that was Harrison Ford I couldn’t be sure. Either way this definitely intrigues me enough to want to check out The Honourable Thief. I’m picturing action, artifacts, and evil bad guys out to make the big bucks – or take over the world.

The Honourable Thief is an action packed tale of heroes and thieves, passion and honour set against a backdrop of history.

Istanbul, Turkey 1955. Even that is enough to have me picturing Indy with his hat and whip.

Discredited archaeologist Benedict Hitchens was once world-renowned, now he is a shell of his former self who still knows how to turn on the charm.

In his younger years, full of optimism and out for adventure, Hutchins was determined to prove a theory he held about Achilles. He was led to Crete where things seem to have fallen apart for him.

Hutchins is now faced with a chance to restore his reputation, solve the mystery of the disappearing enigmatic stranger and prove his theory but it’s a chance fraught with danger and possibly dire consequences.

10 of our members are reading The Honourable Thief and I look forward to hearing what they think. I also look forward to the day I have time to pick this one up and immerse myself in the history.

Meaghan Wilson Anastasios can be found on her Website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Honourable Thief is available through Pan Macmillan, Angus and Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 10 of our lucky Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Honourable Thief so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.