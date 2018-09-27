BOOK CLUB: The Psychology of Time Travel

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Kate Mascarenhas

ISBN: 9781788540117

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 1 August 2018

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Psychology of Time Travel ended up left until last because I was ever so determined to get it read. I still plan to read it but I ran out of time to get it done before deadlines. I do hope to start the book tomorrow but I have October to start working on.

The Psychology of Time Travel is dual timelines, from 1967 to 2017 and beyond. It is the debut of Kate Mascarenhas and couples female protagonists with time travel and murder mystery. You can see why I’m intrigued and excited by the prospect of this one, which has garnered some great reviews and been received really well.

The cover is gorgeous with it’s embroidery look images, of things you don’t often see embroidered, and that alone would be enough to have me picking this one up for a look.

Four female scientists invent a time-travel machine in 1967, and just as they are about to hit the big time one of them suffers a breakdown, putting the whole project at risk.

In 2017 Granny Bee refuses to talk about her past but Ruby knows she was one of the four. A message from the near future reporting a mysterious death changes that.

Odette is frustrated when an inquest finds no answers to the questions of the body she found but everyone is trying to cover up the murder.

Intrigue, murder and time-travel. I’m enthralled thinking about it and I hope our readers are loving it.

Kate Mascarenhas can be found on her Website and Twitter.

The Psychology of Time Travel is available through Harper Collins, Angus and Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harper Collins 20 of our lucky Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Psychology of Time Travel so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to read what they thought.