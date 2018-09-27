BOOK CLUB: The Psychology of Time Travel

Author: Kate Mascarenhas
ISBN: 9781788540117
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 1 August 2018
Publisher: Harper Collins
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Psychology of Time Travel ended up left until last because I was ever so determined to get it read. I still plan to read it but I ran out of time to get it done before deadlines. I do hope to start the book tomorrow but I have October to start working on.
The Psychology of Time Travel is dual timelines, from 1967 to 2017 and beyond. It is the debut of Kate Mascarenhas and couples female protagonists with time travel and murder mystery. You can see why I’m intrigued and excited by the prospect of this one, which has garnered some great reviews and been received really well.
The cover is gorgeous with it’s embroidery look images, of things you don’t often see embroidered, and that alone would be enough to have me picking this one up for a look.
Four female scientists invent a time-travel machine in 1967, and just as they are about to hit the big time one of them suffers a breakdown, putting the whole project at risk.
In 2017 Granny Bee refuses to talk about her past but Ruby knows she was one of the four. A message from the near future reporting a mysterious death changes that.
Odette is frustrated when an inquest finds no answers to the questions of the body she found but everyone is trying to cover up the murder.
Intrigue, murder and time-travel. I’m enthralled thinking about it and I hope our readers are loving it.
Comments
LynB says
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas and published by Head of Zeus, is an interesting but somewhat curious book – and I found it quite hard to ‘suspend my disbelief’.
Whilst I enjoyed the narrative about how four female scientists concerted effort resulted in the invention of a time travel machine, I found the actual time travel discussion quite confusing, and it left me feeling quite giddy… Jumping back and forth in time, interacting with older and younger versions of yourself and your loved ones – it is no wonder! I had to keep an eye on the chapter headings to keep track and to know when things were supposed to be happening. I don’t think I would have passed the psychometric testing that all prospective time travelers must undertake!! Too disorientating for me.
In this world, past, present and future all collide, so for example actions from the present may have ramifications in the past or in the future. And aging, dying or being born have less impact. Even finding your life partner is less fraught. Just pop into a time machine and check out your future, then head back to the present and meet up!! – Kind of takes away the allure… It is in this world that a murder mystery is set, a murder mystery that flits back and forth between the present, the past and the future in a dizzying way.
This is certainly an original story, and it does take a different perspective to most time travel stories by its focus on the affect such ‘era hopping’ can have on people’s mental health. Interestingly too all the main characters are women (in all their many varied forms). However despite many positives, sadly I found this book a little disappointing.
Cheryl Haining says
I was fascinated by ‘The Psychology of Time Travel’, a debut novel by Kate Mascarenhas. I think this is an unusual story, but perhaps that is because I have never read a book about time travel before.
The story moves between 1967 & 2018 with references to earlier times and future times up to the 2020’s.
In 1967 four young women invent a time travel machine. As they travel through time it impacts on their well being. One of the women has a breakdown and is removed from the team and they are never to contact her again.
Woven into the story are the issues of friendship and our responsibilities for others, fidelity, racial discrimination, justice.
The time travellers meet up with their older and younger selves, so that there can be a number of the same person together at once.. I found some of the story disconcerting. I could not understand parts and became confused.
Mascarenhas does an excellent job of tying the characters and the story together. There is a murder which seems unsolvable. The various characters with seemingly nothing in common, later have close links to each other and the time travellers.
My review may seem a little disjointed, perhaps because the novel jumps from time to time and I find it difficult to describe the story line.
In all it is well worth reading, if you have not read time travel stories before , or you are looking for something a little different to the usual murder mystery this book is for you.
I thank Beauty & Lace and the Publishers Head of Zeus for the opportunity to review it.