BOOK CLUB: April in Paris 1921

Author: Tessa Lunney

ISBN: 9781460755778

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 21/05/2018

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

April in Paris, 1921 is the first in a series about Kiki Button, and the first in a series is always special. If you love it you just know that there is more in store for you.

Katherine King Button served as a nurse in the Great War and after the horrors she witnessed has vowed that her days of taking orders are over. Two year back home in Australia and her parents demand she marries. She flees her parents expectations for the freedom to be herself in Paris.

Paris in 1921 is the city of liberté, where Katherine becomes Kiki as she parties with anyone whose anyone and takes the opportunity create a new woman. She begins modelling for local artists, and while sitting for Pablo Picasso she is given the job of finding his wife’s mysteriously missing portrait.

She can’t completely escape her time in the war and is drawn back in for another mission, one that sees he whom she adores at stake.

Kiki has one week to use her knowledge of Paris to save herself and the man she adores. Lucky she has a lifestyle of whisky and parties, to go with her determination and wit. But will it be enough?

This one definitely sounds like it will be entertaining, I can’t wait to see what our readers have to say.

April in Paris, 1921n is published by Harper Collins and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harper Collins 15 of our Beauty and Lace Members are already reading April in Paris, 1921 and you can read what they thought in the comments below. Please be aware there may be spoilers.

