BOOK CLUB: On the Right Track

Author: Penelope Janu
ISBN: 9781489255211
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: June 18, 2018
Publisher: Harlequin Mira
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
On The Right Track is the second novel by Australian author Penelope Janu and it features Tor Amundsen, the twin brother of Per who was our hero in In At The Deep End. That doesn’t mean that the two books are connected and I don’t believe they are, except by the familial linking of heroes.
Golden Saunders is carrying an injury from a horse-riding accident and is trying to live a quiet life away from her family after they were caught up in a corruption scandal. Golden thought she’d already hit rock bottom but it seems there’s more yet for her to face.
Tor Amundsen is a United Nations diplomat who arrives on her doorstep to investigate her family, dragging her right back to the world she escaped. There is friction between the two from the start because Tor is frustrated by the combination of fierceness and fragility in Golden yet still he is protective of her. Golden is over being pushed around by men but sees the side of Tor that has a way with animals and children.
The two are pulled deep into a mess of dirty money and the quiet life Golden worked for will be turned on its head.
If this book is anything like In At The Deep End it’s going to have the perfect mix of humour, mystery and romance and I can’t wait to sink my teeth in.
Penelope Janu can be followed on Facebook and PenelopeJanu.com.
Thanks to Harlequin Mira 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading On The Right Track so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Lynn says
What a fabulous book. Pain, physical and emotional, heartache and betrayal, all mixed in with some scandal and intrigue. I loved the way the story was based on the land. Thrown in was also some simmering sexual tension and blossoming love. All of this made for a fabulous page turner, that I couldn’t put down. My only criticism is that after all the tension between the 2 main characters, I felt the ‘ happy ever after,’ ending was a tad unrealistic and seemed rushed.Thanks Harlequin Mira and Beauty & Lace for the privilege of reading this thoroughly enjoyable book. 4/5
Anne Steer says
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Harlequin Mira books for the opportunity to read On The Right Track by Penelope Janu.
It was just the book I needed after a heavy historical read! Romance, mystery, emotional pain and two strong characters dealing with their pasts.
The book is set in Australia. Golden Saunders lives on her grandfathers country property. Her grandfather and father were part of the racing industry.
Tor Amundsen has come to Australia to investigate overseas syndicates using the Australian racing industry as a cover for money laundering. His investigation threatens to discredit Golden’s father and grandfather.
Golden’s past has been complicated. An accident, and her mother, step father and half sister don’t make her life easy.
So we have the mystery of ,were her father and grandfather involved in the racing scandal, plus what will be the outcome of Golden and Tor’s attraction to each other . They are both strong characters.
It is a book you don’t want to put down!
Thouroughly enjoyed the book! So much so , I have just finished reading “In at the Deep End” by Penelope Janu. Thouroughly enjoyed that too!
Yvette Watson says
I love this book I haven’t read Penelope janu before I just want to say it was wonderful I will read. Her books
Judy Merrett says
I throughly enjoyed On The Right Track! With complex characters, this is a mystery, with drama and romance all rolled into one. This beautiful story keep me turning the pages.
Golden is a emotionally and physically damaging character, but also strong and fiery, she faces corruption within her family and her life is turned upside down by the events that have come to challenge her. She thinks if she keeps her past in the past, it won’t come back to bite her and she can avoid further hurt.
Im looking forward to reading Penelope Janu’s previous book!!
Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Harlequin Australia for giving the opportunity to read On The Right Track.