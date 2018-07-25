BOOK CLUB: On the Right Track

Rating: 4.0. From 3 votes. Please wait...

Author: Penelope Janu

ISBN: 9781489255211

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: June 18, 2018

Publisher: Harlequin Mira

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

On The Right Track is the second novel by Australian author Penelope Janu and it features Tor Amundsen, the twin brother of Per who was our hero in In At The Deep End. That doesn’t mean that the two books are connected and I don’t believe they are, except by the familial linking of heroes.

Golden Saunders is carrying an injury from a horse-riding accident and is trying to live a quiet life away from her family after they were caught up in a corruption scandal. Golden thought she’d already hit rock bottom but it seems there’s more yet for her to face.

Tor Amundsen is a United Nations diplomat who arrives on her doorstep to investigate her family, dragging her right back to the world she escaped. There is friction between the two from the start because Tor is frustrated by the combination of fierceness and fragility in Golden yet still he is protective of her. Golden is over being pushed around by men but sees the side of Tor that has a way with animals and children.

The two are pulled deep into a mess of dirty money and the quiet life Golden worked for will be turned on its head.

If this book is anything like In At The Deep End it’s going to have the perfect mix of humour, mystery and romance and I can’t wait to sink my teeth in.

Penelope Janu can be followed on Facebook and PenelopeJanu.com.

Thanks to Harlequin Mira 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading On The Right Track so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.