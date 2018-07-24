BOOK CLUB: Lonely Girl

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Lynne Vincent McCarthy

ISBN: 978-1-74354-812-7

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 26 June 2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Lonely Girl is the debut novel of Lynne Vincent McCarthy and it has also been developed for film. It is a novel that is disconcerting and dark, the cover image gives a strong sense of disturbing darkness to me and I like the look of it.

Ana lives in a small Tasmanian town and she has decided to end her life, she is watching the clock waiting for the right time. She doesn’t think people will mourn her, or remember her. She thinks they see her as strange and reclusive.

A spanner hits her plan when the police find the body of a local woman because Ana was the last person to see her alive and she thinks she knows who killed her.

This premise has got me hooked, I’m deeply intrigued at the way all of this is going to come together. McCarthy has twisted stereotypes and created a unique protagonist. McCarthy is a script advisor and screenwriter so I would bet she knows how to build suspense and keep us hanging on, I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.

Lonely Girl is published by Pan Macmillan and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Lonely Girl so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can not wait to hear what our readers think.