BOOK CLUB: Lonely Girl

Author: Lynne Vincent McCarthy
ISBN: 978-1-74354-812-7
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 26 June 2018
Publisher: Pan Macmillan
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Lonely Girl is the debut novel of Lynne Vincent McCarthy and it has also been developed for film. It is a novel that is disconcerting and dark, the cover image gives a strong sense of disturbing darkness to me and I like the look of it.
Ana lives in a small Tasmanian town and she has decided to end her life, she is watching the clock waiting for the right time. She doesn’t think people will mourn her, or remember her. She thinks they see her as strange and reclusive.
A spanner hits her plan when the police find the body of a local woman because Ana was the last person to see her alive and she thinks she knows who killed her.
This premise has got me hooked, I’m deeply intrigued at the way all of this is going to come together. McCarthy has twisted stereotypes and created a unique protagonist. McCarthy is a script advisor and screenwriter so I would bet she knows how to build suspense and keep us hanging on, I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.
Lonely Girl is published by Pan Macmillan and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Pan Macmillan 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Lonely Girl so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can not wait to hear what our readers think.
Comments
Emma says
The Lonely Girl follows a girl called Ana who is planning on ending her own life and is waiting for the right time to do it. When a women is found dead in the town and Ana thinks she may have been the last person to see her alive this changes Ana’s plans and she decides to find out what happened to ‘that girl’.
The book is dark but is very well written. It has a few twists and turns and it is great to learn more about Ana’s character as the book progresses. Even the ending leaves you wanting more!!
I really enjoyed this book and found it hard to put down! Thank you Pan Macmillan and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this book, I loved it!
Dale Pearce says
Lonely Girl by Lynne Vincent McCarthy is a dark and disturbing look into the life of Ana which had me staying up late and turning the pages of a deeply compelling book. Lonely Girl is set in Tasmania, and follows the life of Ana and her dog River and tells how they are watching the clock and marking the days until she can end her own life.
Ana thinks that people will remember her as the strange, reclusive daughter of the local pariah if they remember her at all. Ana’s life has been weird to say the least, brought up by her grandmother and mother (who died when Ana was young and Ana blames herself for her death). Ana’s grandmother appears to not have had the time for her either though Ana nursed her through her final days as well, inheriting the house.
On the day that Ana has decided to end her life, police find the body of local woman, Rebecca Marsdan and for Ana this changes everything as Ana was the last person to see Rebecca alive and Ana thinks she knows who killed her. What happens next changes Ana’s life and is terrifying in parts, compelling in others and sometimes a little identifiable.
Thoroughly enjoyed Lonely Girl and am interested in the next book out by Lynne Vincent McCarthy. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan Australia for allowing me to read this book.