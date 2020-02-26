BOOK CLUB: ​The Girl in the Painting

Author: Tea Cooper
ISBN: 9781489270726
This was not the first of Tea Cooper’s books that I have had the pleasure to read, and I am very sure it won’t be the last. The Girl in the Painting flicks between the 1860s and the early 1900s. Michael and his sister Elizabeth have managed to build a life for themselves in Maitland, NSW after making their way as children from the UK to Australia.
Michael decides it would be best for Elizabeth to stay with this couple rather than to come with him while he tries to find out what has happened to his parents. He discovers his mother has passed away and his father’s health is failing. Michael takes over the business that his father had built. He works hard to expand the business and save money so that he can give money to the people that are looking after Elizabeth, making sure she goes to school and has an education.
I read this book while sitting in the hospital garden for several hours while I waited as a family member underwent surgery. The story and its mystery were enough to drag me in and keep my mind from all the hospital drama. A wonderful way to spend a few hours.
Comments
Karyn Gladwish says
Girl in the Painting
An enthralling historical fiction mystery set in the late 1800s and early 1900s in England and country Australia.
The story is mainly told through Jane, a young orphan who is taken in by brother and sister Michael and Elizabeth Quinn.
Michael and Elizabeth travel to Australia to meet up with their parents who travelled ahead to set up a new life for the family.
The life they set up for themselves is good and they are well respected philanthropists to the community they live in.
They ‘adopt’ Jane Piper as a young girl who has an real intellectual ability with numbers. The Quinn’s wish to provide an education for Jane and she becomes a part of the family.
One day Elizabeth takes a turn when she views a painting. Jane is unsure why or what to do but she is determined to help Jane from whatever is causing her distress. There are secrets, intrigue and a little romance. When the past catches up with the family there are surprises that the reader doesn’t see coming.
I really enjoyed the description of life in the gold rush period and the social and cultural differences between the different cultures that came to strike it rich. I also enjoyed the portrayal of strong women in an era of a man’s world.
The Girl in the Painting is a truly engaging historically interesting story that I highly recommend.
LynB says
The Girl in the Painting by Tea Cooper and published by Harper Collins, is a beautifully portrayed Australian historical novel with an intriguing family mystery interwoven through it, as well.
The story is set during the late 1800’s/early 1900’s. It initially jumps between two tales, and at times I found this a bit frustrating. However once the two tales came together, the novel flowed much better for me, and I became completely engrossed.
The first story tells how Irish immigrant brother and sister Elizabeth and Michael Ó’Cuinn, later Quinn, came to NSW from England. It details how they built themselves up from nothing to become successful business owners in the goldfields of Hills End, and later in Maitland.
The second tale is about Jane Piper, a young orphan and math prodigy who longs for a life beyond the orphanage where she was left as an unwanted baby. It outlines her gradual blossoming as she is taken in by Michael and Elizabeth. They encourage her love of numbers and logic. With Elizabeth in particular instilling in Jane a fierce independence and appreciation of women’s capabilities and business savvy, such that Jane becomes an integral part of both the Quinn’s personal and business lives.
With these stories unfolding in the background, a sudden disruption occurs when unflappable Elizabeth suffers ‘an episode’ at an Art exhibition, and starts to have strange flashbacks and memories… Jane is determined to find out what has caused the normally poised Elizabeth to become so unravelled. Michael too is worried about his sister, and cant help feeling that he is responsible. Is the past catching up to the present? And what is the significance of the girl in the painting?
This is a well written and nicely paced book, with beautifully depicted characters and settings, and a fascinating family mystery that keeps you captivated up until the last page!
Kerry Kasatchkow says
I loved this book.
It jumps back and forward in place and time but does it really well. With some books, I’ve found it hard to follow the story when this happens but not with this one.
The story follows several storylines which all come together with a big twist. There is the well off family that weren’t always, the orphan girl they rescue and the English artist’s family..
Apart from anyrthing else, I learnt a lot about Australia’s early history
Fay B says
The Girl in the Painting by Tea Cooper was a very enjoyable book..
The story is about brother and sister, Michael and Elizabeth Quinn who have decided to help a young orphan Jane Piper by providing a home and advanced education.
One day Elizabeth has a distressing reaction to a painting at a local exhibition.
The story follows hers and Jane’s present search to understand why the painting affected her, and her past experiences. The reader has to concentrate between the two time spans, but it works in this case.
I enjoyed the suspense created, the characters were believable, and the story was very well written.
Trish Drinkwater says
Tea Cooper is, in my opinion, the Master of Australian Historical Fiction. “The Girl in the Painting” is an absolutely wonderful book, weaving Australian history and suspense brilliantly. Tea is also incredibly good in the way she weaves time lines. The gold fields of Hill End, 1863, Maitland as an early settlement in 1906 through to 1913 gives historical insight blended with a suspenseful mystery that together makes for as good a book as I’ve read recently.
I love Tea Cooper’s work and the way she weaves fiction with historical reality gives a book that becomes real. Totally believable, wonderfully interesting with characters and settings that you love and feel for. The reader understands how difficult it must have been for a very young Michael O’Cuinn, becoming Michael Quinn, bringing his very young sister from Ireland to Australia to join his parents then finding tragedy with his parents, thus needing to accept responsibility for himself and his sister, Elizabeth. The way the characters grow, develop over years and interact when interwoven with well researched and documented historical facts culminating in the “girl in the painting” mystery is written with such sympathy and understanding that the reader “knows” the people involved.
The “girl in the painting” as in the actual painting that causes so much angst and mystery is brilliantly written into the story and the way the mystery eventually unravels is fascinating.
It is difficult to say a lot about the wonderful story without giving anything away. I have no hesitation in recommending this latest Tea Cooper book to anyone who loves Australian Historical Fiction. Tea Cooper fans will love every second of the reading. I can’t thank Beauty and Lace, Harper Collins through Harlequin Australia and Tea Cooper enough for the opportunity to experience this fabulous book. It is a masterpiece.
Tea Cooper says
Thanks everyone for taking the time to review my girl! Loved that you enjoyed it! ❤️
LynB says
Donna Fitzgerald says
The Girl in the Painting by Tea Cooper, a historical mystery, was a thoroughly enjoyable read, I really liked how the story unfolded from different time frames of the characters, each looking from their own perspective to help resolve the mystery of Elizabeth Quinn, a stalwart of society cowering in a corner at an art exhibition. Her brother Michael has many gaps of information to fill but it is her savant Jane Piper who needs all her skills as a mathematician to unravel the puzzle as the past and present converge. While the descriptions of the different landscapes involving goldfields, Sydney, England and country Australia created a vivid background. A terrific story that lets the reader walk away feeling very satisfied.
