BOOK CLUB: ​The Girl in the Painting

Author: Tea Cooper

ISBN: 9781489270726

Copy courtesy of Harper Collins

This was not the first of Tea Cooper’s books that I have had the pleasure to read, and I am very sure it won’t be the last. The Girl in the Painting flicks between the 1860s and the early 1900s. Michael and his sister Elizabeth have managed to build a life for themselves in Maitland, NSW after making their way as children from the UK to Australia.

They were to be met on the wharf by their parents, but when they arrive to find that their parents are not waiting for them at all. It was then left to Michael to work out how to handle this situation. A very kind lady had taken a shine to young Elizabeth while on the voyage and she seemed very keen to continue her care of her.

Michael decides it would be best for Elizabeth to stay with this couple rather than to come with him while he tries to find out what has happened to his parents. He discovers his mother has passed away and his father’s health is failing. Michael takes over the business that his father had built. He works hard to expand the business and save money so that he can give money to the people that are looking after Elizabeth, making sure she goes to school and has an education.

It takes some time but Michael works hard and manages in the end to give Elizabeth the home with him that he had always felt she deserved. All is well until the now young adult Elizabeth visits an exhibition at the Technical College and takes an odd turn. Her assistant, Jane Piper is in shock as she has never seen Elizabeth behave in such a manner before. Sadly this behaviour is to repeat itself. So begins the mystery and the challenge to unearth Elizabeth’s repressed memories and the mystery of why they are slowly invading her life.

I read this book while sitting in the hospital garden for several hours while I waited as a family member underwent surgery. The story and its mystery were enough to drag me in and keep my mind from all the hospital drama. A wonderful way to spend a few hours.

