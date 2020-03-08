BOOK CLUB: The Ultimate You

Author: Andy Anderson
ISBN: 978-1-63576-635-6
Thank you, Beauty and Lace Book Club and Diversion Books for the opportunity to read and review Andy Anderson's book The Ultimate You.
Anderson is the CEO and Founder of the Ultimate You Change Centres, a fitness, nutrition and coaching franchise currently operating mainly in Victoria. Anderson believes that if you change your mind, you can transform your life and he considers the key to making this change is what he refers to as the Motivation Matrix.
According to his book, Anderson took himself from a lost teenager, drinking excessively and getting into fights, to a professional athlete and founder of a seven-figure transformation business by his early thirties by changing his mindset and the way he interacted with the world.
The self-help/self-improvement industry is an unregulated market with no requirement for formal qualifications or proven skills or track record to participate. Internet searches turn up little to no background information on Anderson, and other than one photograph of him with a medal around his neck there is no information as to what field he is or was a professional athlete in. Reviews of his fitness, nutrition and coaching franchise are mixed with people either loving it (5 stars) or hating it (1 star).
Despite the assertion that The Ultimate You has cutting edge strategies and the groundbreaking Motivation Matrix, there is nothing intrinsically new in the book. Anderson backs up his claims and strategies in the book with inspiring quotes and references to other well-known authors in the self-help industry.
I have no doubt that following Anderson’s methodology will bring about a transformation of mindset and lead to improvements/transformations in a person’s life because the steps that he lists are tried and true.
At the end of the day, you can hear/read the same message from countless teachers, but until you are ready to receive the message it will not resonate with you. Anderson writes in an easy to read style with different formatting to reinforce his message, focus you in on important aspects or lessons/exercises and sum up the important content of the chapter. While I don’t believe there is anything earth-shatteringly new in his message, the message is clearly articulated, easy to digest, and simply explained and may well provide that aha moment we are all looking for in order to be a better person.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Ultimate You by Andy Anderson. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.
Jacky Burkett says
The Ultimate You is promoted as a self-help guide to becoming The Ultimate You, to change your mind and transform your life.
The author, Andy Anderson, has been through tough times and is now a successful entrepreneur and he wants to share his knowledge and ideas to help others improve their lives.
This book offers a methodology for change with templates and a Motivation Matrix. While I didn’t feel this book came up with anything unique it could be a good work book for people to use, particularly people who have never had the opportunity to analyse their current life and work out where they want to be.
As the old adage goes if you don’t plan, you plan to fail and this book could well help you plan to succeed and make the changes you need in your life.
Thank you to Beauty and Lace book club and Diversion books for the opportunity to read this book.
Kristy F says
Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Diversion Books I was lucky enough to be chosen to review "The Ultimate You" by Andy Anderson.
Andy is the CEO and Founder of the Ultimate You Change Centres, a fitness, nutrition and coaching franchise which is mainly based in Australia at the moment but he plans on taking overseas.
A self help book about how to change your mind and transform your life for the better. Andy is very knowledgeable in this field and has some really great resources and ideas on how to change your way of living and thinking to be more positive rather than always choosing the negatives in life.
I like that he starts by introducing himself and how he has got to where he is today. Then follows on with various chapters on different ways to change your life for the better. There are even a few “activities” you can do to help your own journey. It aims to help you break cycles where you are unhappy or where you may be wanting to really achieve a certain goal and feel you can’t. This book gives you the tools to help you turn things around to a happier lifestyle and realising those dreams and desires can happen.
Some parts of the book I feel is common sense and I have read similar things in other self help books but overall it was a very good read and gave me some real insight of some things I can change myself.