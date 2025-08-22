BOOK CLUB: Needle in a Haystack

Click to rate this book! [Total: 4 Average: 4.8 ]

Needle in a Haystack by Australian author Karly Lane is a moving and emotionally layered fictional story of history, mystery, and romance.

Lottie Fairchild lives in Banalla, New South Wales, in a little old cottage on the hill once owned by her grandmother. She has a love of history, and when she found out her mum was going to sell the local family antique store, she left her government HR job in Sydney and returned home to save it. It also gave her a chance to start drafting a book on the history of her family and the curses handed down, as well as their ties to the town.

Banalla is known for its infamous bushranger Jack McNally, who holds the record for the biggest stagecoach robbery in the country. Lottie is part of the committee organising a festival to celebrate the local history and McNally. When guest speaker history professor and author Damian Loxley comes to town early, he meets Lottie and discovers they have interests in common.

Damian is researching Alexander Compton and the mysterious disappearance of his wife Catherine. Lottie is excited about the prospect of showing him around Banalla and her own research. Will they be able to uncover the truth and solve the mystery that surrounds the disappearance of Catherine and the notorious bushranger?

The plot develops at a relaxing pace, with unexpected twists and turns along the way to spark renewed interest. The descriptive narrative is well-constructed, and dialogue is used effectively as the reader is immersed in the world of a dual timeline between past and present. This is a romance, but it goes far beyond most books in the genre, offering a wealth of knowledge, a glimpse into a little-known world, and sensory delight.

Lane knows how to get to the soul of a character swiftly and naturally, and readers are quickly gripped by the cast in a beautifully written tale of a historic mystery and family connections, steeped in emotional authenticity and quiet grace.

Lottie makes for a truly compelling, relatable protagonist. She is a strong, independent woman, and I was drawn to her from the start with her love of history, curses, and her little antique shop. Damián brings an extra layer of warmth and charm to the story, making the character dynamics even more fun to read. These characters make an impression on you and will have you rooting for them to end up together.

The supporting characters: Jack, Emeline, Kate, Catherine, Hannah, and Cher leap off the page. Each is well-rounded and believable, with heart, quirks, and emotional depth. Readers will find a redeeming value in each of them.

There’s beauty to behold in the lyrical prose that evokes the Banalla setting, and it is clear in the tenderness and authenticity of the descriptions that Lane treats this place with reverence and love. I found myself daydreaming I was sitting on the front veranda of Grandma Rosemary’s little old cottage, immersing myself with the view as I breathed in the smells of eucalyptus and wattle and listening to the sounds of magpies and kookaburras.

Karly Lane never disappoints her readers; she has a knack for perfectly capturing the mood, setting the scene, and bringing out emotions in her readers. I can always count on her books being beautifully written and allowing the reader to visualize what they are reading.

Romance readers, chick lit readers, and those readers who just need a change of pace from more intense books, Needle in a Haystack is exactly what you are looking for. A wonderful romantic, wholesome, and satisfying story that has a happy ending. What more could you ask for? I highly recommend.

