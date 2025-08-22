BOOK CLUB: One Small Mistake

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

In One Small Mistake, Dandy Smith gives us a delightfully twisty thriller. The novel takes some unexpected swerves and keeps tension consistently high.

Elodie Fray has spent her life feeling that her parents want her to be more like her sister, Ada. Ada is married to a well-off man, has a beautiful house, and spends her time swanning around throwing stylish parties. Elodie, in contrast, has thrown in her successful marketing career to try to make it as a writer. She’s single, lives in a small rented house, and makes ends meet by working in a coffee shop.

So it’s hardly surprising that Elodie is tempted to tell one small fib to a friend. But it all spirals, and soon Elodie is desperate to get out of the trap she’s created for herself.

When Elodie disappears, Ada finds herself not just questioning her sister’s life, but her own. Desperate to find her sister, Ada risks everything.

One of the things I liked about this novel was the way it swerved several times. You start off thinking, ooh, it’s this kind of plot, and then it veers sharply. There are some predictable story beats, but the overall plot is harder to guess and twists interestingly. Smith has combined tropes from a couple of sub-genres to produce a really involving novel.

The early swerves meant that although I had certain expectations of the ending, it was hard to know if Smith would ultimately go there. There was genuine tension throughout the novel, partly because of the narrative itself, and partly because Smith wasn’t necessarily respecting genre conventions – and the novel is the stronger for it.

Characters are strong, particularly the two sisters. Smith involves us with both of them; despite their clashes, we feel empathy for both, and in the early chapters, it’s hard to pick who to champion. Although both do some silly things at times, it’s completely understandable, and there’s a sense that you might do the same thing.

It’s easy to believe not just in the characters but in their relationships. The slow growth of that sibling relationship, including after Elodie disappears, is involving. I was impressed by the way Smith deepened our understanding of their relationship after Elodie disappeared.

The strong characters and plot combine to make a novel that’s hard to put down, and which I think will prove memorable in the longer term. I strongly recommend it to readers who like twisty, tense plots or strong characters – or both.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading One Small Mistake by Dandy Smith. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.