BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Jasper Cliff

January 2, 2025
melissat
4 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 5 Average: 3.8]

Jasper Cliff by Australian author Josh Kemp is a work of fiction in the crime, gothic, mystery, and interpersonal drama genres. 

Set in Jasper Cliff, in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia, Lachlan Bowman is retracing the last place his older brother Toby phoned from before he went missing.

Upon his arrival, Lachlan is not only faced with the stifling heat but also the sparseness of the remote northern town. With a great deal of shops shut down, he finds himself at the local pub looking for answers. He soon discovers his brother is not the only one that has gone missing in recent years.

Many of the townsfolk have lost loved ones and speak of a mysterious location known as the Rift. Is this the last place Toby was and what secrets does the Rift hold?

Jasper Cliff is about the quest for answers, about what the characters know about the disappearances, and what they know about each other. I loved the way that the raw, visceral qualities of the place paired well with the emotional turmoil and tension of the plot.

I was taken on a roller coaster ride filled with suspense, danger, and murder. The rapid pace and action with twists and turns intrigued me from the start, and I could not put the book down. I had to know what would happen next and could not turn the pages fast enough to find out. Kemp’s writing style is so engaging, and the storyline was much more than I expected.

The author’s ability to develop complex characters is to be commemorated. I found Lachlan to be an enjoyable protagonist who does not stop pursuing the truth. The narrative is detailed to convey every moment of his turmoil when there’s death everywhere and seemingly no answers.

The absolute hook of this book throughout is the use of location, and how the author depicts this bleak and uncomfortable landscape to such profound effect. You can feel the heat burn from the pages and sweat dripping from your body. It is a gem of a place to set a deeply unsettling dark mystery with paranormal elements.

I love how simple yet atmospheric this book cover is, it is mesmerising, like staring into the bleakness of the night and having something draw you in. Beautiful colours and such a striking and thoughtful illustration.

Kemp has constructed a plot that advances in an enticing fashion, supplying clues obliquely. Everything leads up to an inevitable climax where justice is served.

Jasper Cliff is a compelling and thought-provoking read, I highly recommend to fans of intricate gothic crime mysteries.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Jasper Cliff by Josh Kemp. You can read the comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Author Interview: Leigh Straw

The Diviner's Tale

Author Interview: Mel Hall

BOOK CLUB: Skulduggery

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Jasper Cliff

  1. My introduction to author Josh Kemp was through his new release Jasper Cliff. I love to read and support our Aussie authors and was really impressed with his writing style and his novel overall.
    Meet Lachlan – we learn that his brother Toby has vanished which leads to Lachlan retracing the road trip to the last place Toby phoned him from – Jasper Cliff which is a remote northern town. Lachlan soon finds himself stranded at the towns dying pub and quickly discovers that his brother is not the only person to have vanished in recent times. In his quest to find his brother we learn of the Rift which is a deep hole in a ravine in the hills. The Rift manifests itself differently to each person who sees it and can become the undoing of many souls. What is it that Lachlan will see when he stares into the Rift?
    I’m not afraid to admit I had disturbing dreams the night I finished reading this book – if this was part of the authors goal, he did a job well done!

    Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Freemantle Press for my copy of Jasper Cliff.

    Reply

  2. Thankyou Beautyandlace and Freemantle Press for the opportunity to review ‘Jasper Cliff’ by Josh Kemp.
    This is set in a fictional town in Northern Western Australia, miles from its closest neighbour, Marble Bar. It is an unforgiving place with excessive heat and flies.
    Lachlan Bowman arrives in town after his car breaks down and then being ‘rescued’ by Glen a local resident of Jasper Cliff.
    Lachlan is searching for his brother Toby who has not contacted home and was last in the general area of Jasper Cliff.
    He finds himself lodging at the pub and discovers that Toby was in a reationship with Pippa and was in the habit of visiting ‘The Rift’ a hole in the ravine.
    The chacters are interesting and descriptions of the area are amazing.
    Parts of the book are quite graphic with regards violence.
    I enjoyed this book and would now like to read Josh Kemp’s earlier books.

    Reply

  3. “Jasper Cliff” by Josh tells the story of Lachlan Bowman, whose brother Toby has been missing for a few months, his last known whereabouts in the town of Jasper Cliff.

    After suffering an epileptic fit, Lachlan ends up at the town’s pub, learning more about the locals and their relationships with his missing brother. Lachlan begins to discover that Toby isn’t the first missing person connected to Jasper Cliff and his search for answers leads him to a ravine in the hills called the Rift.

    The landscape is just as much a character in this story as the people. The dry, desolate and harsh rugged scenery provides an eerie backdrop for the tale. It’s easy to see why this book won the Ned Kelly award for best debut crime fiction, Josh Kemp tells a very compelling story with rich, descriptive writing. This was a great read.

    Reply

  4. Thank you Beauty & Lace and Josh Kemp for the chance to read and review Jasper Cliff.
    We follow Lachlan is his search for his missing brother.
    The book didn’t go how I thought it would. It was very dark and disturbing – however, a good read and well written but too intense for me.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *