BOOK CLUB: Jasper Cliff

Jasper Cliff by Australian author Josh Kemp is a work of fiction in the crime, gothic, mystery, and interpersonal drama genres.

Set in Jasper Cliff, in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia, Lachlan Bowman is retracing the last place his older brother Toby phoned from before he went missing.

Upon his arrival, Lachlan is not only faced with the stifling heat but also the sparseness of the remote northern town. With a great deal of shops shut down, he finds himself at the local pub looking for answers. He soon discovers his brother is not the only one that has gone missing in recent years.

Many of the townsfolk have lost loved ones and speak of a mysterious location known as the Rift. Is this the last place Toby was and what secrets does the Rift hold?

Jasper Cliff is about the quest for answers, about what the characters know about the disappearances, and what they know about each other. I loved the way that the raw, visceral qualities of the place paired well with the emotional turmoil and tension of the plot.

I was taken on a roller coaster ride filled with suspense, danger, and murder. The rapid pace and action with twists and turns intrigued me from the start, and I could not put the book down. I had to know what would happen next and could not turn the pages fast enough to find out. Kemp’s writing style is so engaging, and the storyline was much more than I expected.

The author’s ability to develop complex characters is to be commemorated. I found Lachlan to be an enjoyable protagonist who does not stop pursuing the truth. The narrative is detailed to convey every moment of his turmoil when there’s death everywhere and seemingly no answers.

The absolute hook of this book throughout is the use of location, and how the author depicts this bleak and uncomfortable landscape to such profound effect. You can feel the heat burn from the pages and sweat dripping from your body. It is a gem of a place to set a deeply unsettling dark mystery with paranormal elements.

I love how simple yet atmospheric this book cover is, it is mesmerising, like staring into the bleakness of the night and having something draw you in. Beautiful colours and such a striking and thoughtful illustration.

Kemp has constructed a plot that advances in an enticing fashion, supplying clues obliquely. Everything leads up to an inevitable climax where justice is served.

Jasper Cliff is a compelling and thought-provoking read, I highly recommend to fans of intricate gothic crime mysteries.

