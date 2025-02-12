BOOK CLUB: Witchcraft for Wayward Girls

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by American author Grady Hendrix is a thought-provoking young adult fiction drawn from family history.

As the novel opens it is 1970. Fifteen-year-old Neva Craven from Alabama is being driven by her father to St. Augustine, Florida. She is six months pregnant and on her way to Wellwood House, a home for unwed pregnant teens called “Wayward Girls.”

Upon her arrival she meets stern Ms Wellwood and soon realises she is there to give birth in secrecy, abandoned by her family who are ashamed of her. Neva is told she must change her name to Fern and not share any information about herself, nor will she ever see her baby.

The girls range in age from fourteen to eighteen. Fern meets Zinnia, who loves playing the piano and dreams of returning home to marry her baby’s father, Holly who barely whispers a word, and Rose, a hippie who has a rebellious streak and the loudest of the group.

Fern meets Ms. Parcae the librarian and is given a book How to Be a Groovy Witch. As the girls begin to experiment with witchcraft strange events start happening. Will they be able to formulate a spell for their freedom or will the cost of magic be too high?

This book is a skilfully plotted tale that will have readers emotionally hooked and excited from the opening page. The writing is engaging, insightful, and crisp with vivid descriptions. The dialogues are beautifully written as the words enrich the characters, enhance the conflict, and move the plot forward.

Character development seems to be one of Hendrix’s fortes and one of the book’s stronger aspects. They are complex with deep psychological and emotional layers for readers to navigate. My heart broke for Fern, Holly, Rose, and Zinnia, their stories held so much sorrow and heartache. The girls must have felt so unloved hidden away keptobscured from the family secret.

Ms Wellwood and Doctor Vincent are easy to dislike, their ugliness towards the girls is atrocious but it was great to see a change when the witchcraft made its appearance. Whilst the witch element may feel out of place it is a wonderful addition. I enjoyed the grimoires amongst the chapters, which included instructions for performing spells, rituals, and visualizations.

The description of Wellwood House is awful. You can feel the solemn interior and the walls groaning with sadness. The mission’s atmosphere is that of a prison, every waking moment of the girl’s stay is controlled by staff from what chores they are allocated, their food, and to whom they talk.

I appreciate the way Grady Hendrix shares with readers this story is inspired by learning that two of his relatives became pregnant and were sent away when they were teenagers. It was never talked about, but there were close to two hundred homes across North America for decades and millions of girls were hidden in them to have their children.

Despite its length, Witchcraft for Wayward Girls is a fantastically woven novel that surpassed my expectations in both the quality of writing and how engrossing it is. I highly recommend it.

