BOOK CLUB: The Upside of Over

Author: J.D. Barrett

ISBN: 978-0-7336-3797-1

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: May 29, 2018

Publisher: Hachette

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Upside of Over is the third novel by J.D. Barrett, a successful Australian television writer and script editor. I haven’t read her books, though her debut came across my desk and looked like it could be quite an entertaining read, after just reading the first couple of pages of this I think it could be a real winner too.

Olivia Law is a newsreader in her mid-40s who has always done things the right way. She was the quintessential good girl and always has been. Good grades, great career, husband, hairdo and house. She has always filled her time with great causes and kept up appearances.

It all falls apart when her fabulous husband leaves her and her drunken love letter confession goes viral. She is left with no house, husband or job.

Looking down the barrel of middle age with a reputation that’s just been totally turned upside down Olivia is left humiliated and defeated, wondering who she really is. She is faced with a crossroad that allows her to abandon perfection and chase a new destiny.

Olivia might just get her sass back, and this time it will be of the authentic variety.

A novel about love, sex, breaking up and breaking through. A scathingly brilliant new novel that explores sex, love and all the stuff in-between.

If the first 2 chapters are anything to go by this book is going to offer an insightful social commentary on the face of news media, an acerbic wit and more than a touch of heat.

The Upside of Over is published by Hachette and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Hachette 30 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Upside of Over and I look forward to hearing their thoughts. Please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.