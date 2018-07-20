BOOK CLUB: The Upside of Over

Author: J.D. Barrett
ISBN: 978-0-7336-3797-1
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: May 29, 2018
Publisher: Hachette
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Upside of Over is the third novel by J.D. Barrett, a successful Australian television writer and script editor. I haven’t read her books, though her debut came across my desk and looked like it could be quite an entertaining read, after just reading the first couple of pages of this I think it could be a real winner too.
Olivia Law is a newsreader in her mid-40s who has always done things the right way. She was the quintessential good girl and always has been. Good grades, great career, husband, hairdo and house. She has always filled her time with great causes and kept up appearances.
It all falls apart when her fabulous husband leaves her and her drunken love letter confession goes viral. She is left with no house, husband or job.
Looking down the barrel of middle age with a reputation that’s just been totally turned upside down Olivia is left humiliated and defeated, wondering who she really is. She is faced with a crossroad that allows her to abandon perfection and chase a new destiny.
Olivia might just get her sass back, and this time it will be of the authentic variety.
A novel about love, sex, breaking up and breaking through.
A scathingly brilliant new novel that explores sex, love and all the stuff in-between.
If the first 2 chapters are anything to go by this book is going to offer an insightful social commentary on the face of news media, an acerbic wit and more than a touch of heat.
J.D. Barrett can be found on Facebook.
The Upside of Over is published by Hachette and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Hachette 30 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Upside of Over and I look forward to hearing their thoughts. Please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Deborah G says
Thanks to Hachette Australia and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read ‘The Upside of Over’ by JD Barrett.
Olivia Law is a news presenter and in her mid forties. She seems to have it all but her marriage is crumbling. Drunkenly makes a raunchy video for her husband describing a sexual fantasy of them…. but somehow it winds up on YouTube and goes viral. Suddenly she is out of a job her marriage is over and her employer is aiming to sue her for breach of contract. She stands to lose everything.
And then the fun begins!
The Upside of Over addresses the discrimination and double standards that women face – particularly in the media where some recent scandals come to mind. It also talks a lot about sex and women’s sexual fantasies and how they should be able to be discussed. I also particularly love that the main characters are all over 40….
The Upside over Over is empowering and funny it is a great read for a cold Winters day or a day on the beach. I highly recommend it!
Jennifer Heyward says
Thank you to Hachette Australia and B&L for this fabulous book called “The Upside Of Over” by J.D Barrett.
I really couldnt put this book down. From the very start the reader is thrown into poor Olivia Laws massive and embarrassing life.
Olivia is a 45 year old newsreader on a morning show, with a huge reputation and a very false sense of reality. Her husband leaves her, and she makes a last ditch effort to get him back by sending him what she thought to be a private love letter video. It was a shame that she was drunk and it somehow ended up on Youtube.
Her whole life falls apart in that instant. She is sacked from her job and has all privileges taken away. I am not going to spoil it further, but if you really want to sink your teeth into a great read, get your hands on this book. Find out if Olivia pulls through, if she makes a real life for herself.
I highly recommend this book.