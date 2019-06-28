BOOK CLUB: White Sands of Summer

Author: J.H. Fletcher
ISBN: 9781489259073
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 20 May 2019
Publisher: Harlequin Mira
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
White Sands of Summer is the latest release by bestselling Australian author J.H. Fletcher, an epic Australian saga with dual timelines and a love that knows no bounds.
I read In The Valley of the Blue Gums last year and quite enjoyed it, so am looking forward to reading this one; and to hearing what our members thought.
Synopsis from the Publisher’s Website:
This multi-faceted saga tells the interlinked story of two sisters as they face poverty, loss and betrayal through the changing landscape of Australia in the 40s and 60s.
Will wealth and love be theirs for the taking or will they run like sand through their fingers?
No-one thought barmaid Shannon Harcourt stood a chance with Hal Maitland, heir to the vast Maitland fortune. Yet their unlikely relationship flourishes until, one summer’s day on the white sands of Charles Green Island, they realise their true feelings for each other – feelings that must motivate them to survive the coming war.
Forty years on, Shannon, a successful businesswoman and younger sister Jess, an accomplished chef, have left their days of poverty far behind. Shannon now has her sights set on purchasing the island where her young love began.
But when reclusive businessman, Dermot Black, becomes acquainted with Jess and shows interest in Charles Green, Shannon is wary of his motives. What could Black possibly want with the island, and why is he so interested in the Harcourt sisters?
A story of love and competing ambitions, and a reminder to never underestimate the determination of a woman.
White Sands of Summer is published by Harlequin Mira and available now where all good books are sold.
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
A first read of a novel by author J H Fletcher, was the book ‘White Sands of Summer’.
A novel starting in the 1940s World War II error that introduced main characters Shannon Harcourt, a struggling impoverished country girl and her blossoming relationship with her rich neighbours son, Hal Maitland. Based in the environs of Queensland’s east coast we are also introduced to her step-sister Jess, various family members and the later characters of their children and those closely related to their work environment.
I must admit I found the first few pages a little dull until the story line began to recount the early days of Shannon’s life. Her trials and tribulations and that of her step-sister Jess, were very poignant. A steady stream of occurring life experiences and a toughness of nature and maturity develops throughout the book, the two main female characters being very solid in nature by the time the book ends. Although I did find that some negative situations that occurred seemed to be brushed off too easily by the author; that being when Jess’ husband up and left her and their young son. Very little was made of this and I found the character’s reaction to this situation quite unrealistic. Also very little of Hal’s character was expanded on after the of post war era. The reader seemed to lose the essence of this character as the book developed. The minor characters weren’t concentrated on as solidly as the main characters.
The underlying reference to urban development in the building industry wasn’t really to my liking but the ultimate strength of the characters still held my interest.
It was an average book, one that spanned over a 40 year time frame, however it didn’t hold me spellbound. I read it in fits and starts as the story lost its impact towards the later part of the book. I found the reference to expanding business into Hong Kong and China and talk of construction tedious. The ending was dull. I’m not sure if I’d bother seeking out further books by this particular author.
Donna Fitzgerald says
June 2019 selection
Beauty and Lace Book Club, 11 July, 2019
Book Review: White Sands of Summer by J.H.Fletcher
An Australian historical story from 1925 – 1983 about two sisters who began in poverty but with determination and some help along the way each was able to achieve lifelong desires of success in their professional lives. Together, the two sisters work to achieve a goal of purchasing an island holding memories of young love.
Initially I was interested in the story of rags to riches and found the first third of the book pulled me in as the characters developed. The middle third rounded out the characters well but the last third of the book let the story down. It felt like there was a race to the finish line, characters acted irrationally and without emotion in the rush to complete the story with an unsatisfying ending.
