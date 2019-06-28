BOOK CLUB: White Sands of Summer

Author: J.H. Fletcher

ISBN: 9781489259073

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 20 May 2019

Publisher: Harlequin Mira

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

White Sands of Summer is the latest release by bestselling Australian author J.H. Fletcher, an epic Australian saga with dual timelines and a love that knows no bounds.

I read In The Valley of the Blue Gums last year and quite enjoyed it, so am looking forward to reading this one; and to hearing what our members thought.

Synopsis from the Publisher’s Website:

This multi-faceted saga tells the interlinked story of two sisters as they face poverty, loss and betrayal through the changing landscape of Australia in the 40s and 60s.

Will wealth and love be theirs for the taking or will they run like sand through their fingers?

No-one thought barmaid Shannon Harcourt stood a chance with Hal Maitland, heir to the vast Maitland fortune. Yet their unlikely relationship flourishes until, one summer’s day on the white sands of Charles Green Island, they realise their true feelings for each other – feelings that must motivate them to survive the coming war.

Forty years on, Shannon, a successful businesswoman and younger sister Jess, an accomplished chef, have left their days of poverty far behind. Shannon now has her sights set on purchasing the island where her young love began.

But when reclusive businessman, Dermot Black, becomes acquainted with Jess and shows interest in Charles Green, Shannon is wary of his motives. What could Black possibly want with the island, and why is he so interested in the Harcourt sisters?

A story of love and competing ambitions, and a reminder to never underestimate the determination of a woman.

