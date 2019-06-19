BOOK CLUB: The Ex

Author: Nicola Moriarty

ISBN: 9781460756638

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: 17 July 2019

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

I seriously don’t know how I can review this great book without any spoilers!!

Georgia is a nurse in a Sydney hospital and after being stood up in a bar by a tinder date she meets Luke – he is personable, well spoken and good looking – almost too good to be true. She falls head over heels with him and they quickly take their blossoming romance to the next level with him moving into her apartment and meeting her family at the wedding of her brother.

The only issue is that Luke has an ex-girlfriend, Cadence, who is not happy about Luke’s new girlfriend and cannot accept the fact that he has moved on. What follows is a roller coaster ride with Georgia feeling she is being stalked by Cadence.

Meanwhile her relationship with Luke seems to be going too well and there are gaps that start to appear in his story that make her question whether he is being truthful to her.

I really cannot express how good this book is, it is by far my best read of 2019 to date and I implore you all to read this book – you won’t be disappointed!!

This would make an excellent movie – just don’t watch it alone! An excellent depiction of a domestic noir psychological thriller.

This guest review was submitted by Janine, one of our Beauty and Lace Club members. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us Janine.

The Ex is available now through Harper Collins and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harper Collins 30 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Ex so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.



