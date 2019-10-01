BOOK CLUB: The Secret of Cold Hill

By Peter James

ISBN: 9781509816248

Imprint: Macmillan

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read The Secret of Cold Hill by Peter James. Peter James is a number one best selling author known for crime and thriller novels.

This book is the sequel to The House of Cold Hill. I haven’t read the first book, but it didn’t stop me from enjoying The Secret of Cold Hill.

The Secret of Cold Hill is definitely a thriller. It is a book that is hard to put down, you want to know what is going to happen! Quite hard to review without giving too much away!

Cold Hill house has been razed to the ground by fire. A new housing development is being built on the estate of 25 acres with ultra modern homes . Two families move into finished homes.

For Jason and Emily Danes, a young couple married for 5 years, this house is their dream and forever home. The house has a wonderful huge loft for Jason to use for his art studio.

The only others who have moved into the estate are Maurice and Claudette Penze- Weedell . They are an older couple who plan to live out their retirement in their exciting new property. The two couples are the only ones living in the estate, they couldn’t be more opposite. There are some quite amusing interactions between the two neighbours !

The only thing the couples have in common is … both feel they are not alone in their new homes! Strange events, shadowy figures, thumping noises!

A wonderful haunted house story, leading to a climatic ending! I thoroughly loved the book. I give it 5 stars!

I do know one thing after reading this book! I won’t ever have voice-activated lighting, heating, or microwave system in my house…ever !!!

