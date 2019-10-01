BOOK CLUB: The Secret of Cold Hill

By Peter James
ISBN: 9781509816248
Imprint: Macmillan
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read The Secret of Cold Hill by Peter James. Peter James is a number one best selling author known for crime and thriller novels.
This book is the sequel to The House of Cold Hill. I haven’t read the first book, but it didn’t stop me from enjoying The Secret of Cold Hill.
The Secret of Cold Hill is definitely a thriller. It is a book that is hard to put down, you want to know what is going to happen! Quite hard to review without giving too much away!
Cold Hill house has been razed to the ground by fire.
For Jason and Emily Danes, a young couple married for 5 years, this house is their dream and forever home. The house has a wonderful huge loft for Jason to use for his art studio.
The only others who have moved into the estate are Maurice and Claudette Penze-
The only thing the couples have in common is … both feel they are not alone in their new homes! Strange events, shadowy figures, thumping noises!
A wonderful haunted house story, leading to a climatic ending! I thoroughly loved the book. I give it 5 stars!
I do know one thing after reading this book! I won’t ever have voice-activated lighting, heating, or microwave system in my house…ever !!!
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Secret of Cold Hill by Peter James. You can read their reviews of this creepy thriller in the comments section below. Read it? We’d love for you to contribute to our discussion!
Comments
Gilli says
Thankyou Beautyandlace and panmacmillan for the opportunity to review ‘The Secret of Cold Hill’ by Peter James.
Jason Danes and his wife Emily are shown their ‘perfect’ house by real estate agent Paul Jordan it’s in part of a new estate in Cold Hill park. These are exclusive houses and they are only the second family to move into this area of the estate.
The house they are buying is a miniature model of Cold Hill House which was built in the georgian style after the original house was destroyed by fire.
Jason a 39year old is an oil painting artist and the house is ideal for him with room for his studio whilst Emily is a caterer and it has plenty of space for her catering requirements.
They are busy getting settled in and almost immediately things begin to happen! Down at the local pub there are very weird people and their neighbours from over the road although friendly are strange. Maurice and Claudette Penze-Weedell are very unusual!
The locals are almost hostile towards them.
This book is the follow up to ‘The House on Cold Hill’ which I now really, really want to read. It was a book I read very quickly, (a) because it was so good (a bit spooky) and (b) because the short chapters kept me reading!