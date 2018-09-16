BOOK CLUB: The Boy At The Door

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Alex Dahl

ISBN: 9781786699244

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: June 26 2018

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Boy At The Door is a taut psychological thriller by debut author Alex Dahl.

Early reviews have this one pegged as quite the captivating page-turner, I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it, and some of our readers are already reading it.

Protagonist Cecilia Wilborg seems to have it all, the perfect life; handsome husband, two gorgeous daughters and a large house in Sandefjord.

The perfect life may just be the perfect construct because the arrival of the small, friendless eight-year old Tobias threatens to bring Cecilia’s world crashing down around her.

Cecilia is trying hard to fit in but one mistake has far reaching repercussions.

The release I received with the book has a short note from the author stating that she was actually living in Sandefjord with her two children when she wrote The Boy At The Door. This is a lovely, idyllic, peaceful little town that Dahl’s novelist’s mind immediately began imagining darkness beneath the perfect surface.

Thanks to Harper Collins 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Boy at the Door so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to read what they thought.