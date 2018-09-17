BOOK CLUB: The Plus One

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Sophia Money-Coutts

ISBN: 9780008288556

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 20th August 2018

Publisher: HQ Fiction

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Plus One has got some pretty heavy duty comparisons happening and has been hailed the hottest book of 2018. It has been likened to the work of Jilly Cooper and there is a real Bridget Jones feel to the leading lady.



The Plus One [n] informal a person who accompanies an invited person to a wedding or a reminder of being single, alone and absolutely plus none

Polly Spencer is on the brink of thirty, single and not getting very much intimacy at all. She declares she’s fine though she’s still stuck writing about royal babies at Posh! magazine and she’s not real sure she’s going to be able to find a plus one to her best friend’s wedding.

A new year dawns and with it comes a determination from Polly that this is the year she will remember to shave her legs, drink less wine and just generally get it together.

She’s doing a piece on the infamous Marquess of Milton Jasper, she’s heard the stories and she’s ready. She won’t be falling for his charms, he isn’t going to be a plus one and he certainly isn’t ‘the one’.

The Plus One will make you laugh out loud with it’s witty honesty and blush with it’s raunchy steam.

We could all do with some laughter in our lives so I’m really looking forward to curling up with this one.

Thanks to HQ Fiction 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Plus One so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to read what they thought.