BOOK CLUB: Kismet

June 22, 2021
annesteer
4 Comments
Thankyou to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read Kismet by Cynthia Sacht and Ilona Beutum.

Kismet means fate or destiny.

It is 1997, three years since Apartheid was dismantled. A new South Africa has emerged. There are new opportunities, but some people remain supportive of the past era, unable to change their attitudes.

Kismet is a luxurious Manor house built by Abram Lewin with the proceeds from his successful steel business.

The story is about the fate of the people who live at Kismet, their families and friends, their present and past, and their complex, intertwined relationships.

Currently, Steve Lewin, Abram’s son, and his wife Lexie live in Kismet Manor. They are wealthy and white South Africans. Steve is somewhat of a playboy, not working since the steel business was sold. Lexie is an attorney and also a panelist on the TV show “Live Talk”. Lexie has begun to question their safety in this new regime.

Their great dane dog, Sparks is a wonderful character!

Kate Mabusa is their live-in black maid. She has worked for the family for 25 years. Her 2 children live in Soweto, cared for by her relatives. Kate can only visit them on her Sundays off. Her daughter Felicia, would love to become a doctor. And her son Elias is a talented painter who has left school.

The love of her life was a white man, but their love at that time was a crime. Even though the laws have changed, some people’s attitudes haven’t.

The family doctor is, Dr Henry Keyler, also a TV Panellist on “Live Talk”. He is intent on promoting unity across the racial divides. He is wealthy and white. His wife and children disagree with his views.

The South Africa of this time is still a place of violent crime and racism.

Through this mix of characters, we are given an insight into the history of the New South Africa of this time. What it was like to be white, black, or of mixed-race. The differences between being affluent and poor.  Unfortunately, the masses were still poor and still dependent on the white minority group.

With some love stories and an unexpected murder, the book keeps you wondering what will be the fate of all the characters.

There is a quote at the front of the book “Be the light that helps others see, it is what gives life its deepest significance” by Roy T Bennett. It is very powerful, and I hope one day that there will be lots of “lights” and a world without racism.

I was really pleased to have had the opportunity to read this book. I  really enjoyed it and learned a lot about the history of  South Africa, which previously I knew very little about. The book does make you think, particularly how lucky we are in Australia.

ISBN: 9781925908527

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Kismet by Cynthia Sacht and Ilona Beutum. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Kismet

  1. Thank you to B&L and the authors for the opportunity to read Kismet, unfortunately the book wasn’t something I enjoyed, though I think the storyline has plenty of promise.

  2. What an extraordinary book, really captures the lives of both the black and white people of South Africa before and after apartheid, the harshness violence unfairness and racism, this book takes the reader on a mighty powerful journey, this book is hard to review without giving any spoilers away, I will just say everybody read this book amazing from start to finish
    Thanks

  3. Thank-you Beauty & Lace for giving me the chance to read & review ‘Kismet’ a New South African book by Cynthis Sacht & Ilona Beutum.
    Three years after Apartheid was dismantled the New South Africa was forming, but the process of integrating the new and fairer ideals come to logger heads with ingrained attitudes from the previous regime. There are still wide divisions on acceptance of colour and the inequalities between the rich and the poorer members of society.
    Through the sharing of different viewpoints of individuals about events that would have lasting effects on all involved, the book delves into what is truly right or wrong with the future ideals. There is love, loss, heartache and redemption for many characters who are struggling with the changes to New South Africa.
    For me this book was a bit of a mixed bag, at times I felt sympathy for some characters but when ingrained attitudes were portrayed by them, I lost interest in their future plans. It seems the younger generation needs to learn from the previous generations mistakes if there is to be any harmony in New South Africa. Thank-you ‘Beauty & Lace Bookclub’ for the opportunity to read ‘Kismet’ by Cynthis Sacht & Ilona Beutum.

  4. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Cynthia Sacht and Ilona Beutum for the opportunity to read and review Kismet.

    I really enjoyed this book and am so grateful for the opportunity to read it.

