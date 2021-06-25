BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Thief

June 22, 2021
annesteer
4 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

Thank you to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read The Thief by Allison Butler.

Who doesn’t like a historical romance set in 1402 in Scotland between a handsome Laird and a beautiful, but neglected second-daughter of a neighbouring Laird?

Laird Lachlan Elliot had promised his father on his death bed to marry and produce a legitimate heir to secure their lands and clan. Lachlan doesn’t have time for love and all the problems that come with it! He plans to have a marriage that will be of convenience only.

Lachlan’s lands are on the border with England. He is kept busy with raids on his cattle, he presumes the English are responsible. While out watching to catch the raiders his horse is stolen. Quickly following, he is able to apprehend the thief.

He is astonished to find the thief is a breathtakingly beautiful female. He takes her back to the castle and locks her in a chamber while he thinks about what to do next. He is further amazed when she turns out to be a neighbouring Laird, Lennox Irvine’s daughter Kenzie. Strangely, he only knew of her beautiful older sister, he didn’t know a second daughter existed. An alliance with the Irvine’s would strengthen his border position. This also could be the answer to his marriage problem!

Kenzie is cross with herself for being captured and is busy planning her escape. Horse stealing is an offense punished by the gallows. Kenzie has no plans to ever marry, she has seen how her parent’s marriage was a disaster.

With Lachlan’s plan, her choices are the gallows for horse stealing or an arranged loveless marriage to him! What will she choose?

Lachlan and Kenzie are both strong and independent people. What will the future bring for both of them?

The book is easy to read, and the characters are wonderful. The historical aspect of life in a Scottish Clan and Castle is excellent. A great read, I thoroughly recommend the book.

Allison Butler has written other Scottish historical romance books, I certainly plan to read them.

ISBN: 9780857992567 / Harper Collins Australia

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Thief by Allison Butler. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Book Club: Say You'll Remember Me
Reading Wrap-Up for November 2017
Author Spotlight: Tricia Stringer Q&A
Book Review: Love at First Flight

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Thief

  1. Thank you for the opportunity to read “The Thief” by Allison Butler” This is an historical, romantic novel set in 1402, in Scotland.
    Generally I am not a fan of romance novels, but love historical ones. This got me from the start. Two very different people, neither of whom see marriage as desirable.
    Lachlan is laird of a town bordering on England. He has a kind heart and cares for his tennants. However he promised his dying that he would wed and sire a child to carry on the family tradition. He knows he must fulfil this wish but has no time or inclination for love, romance or a caring relationship with a wife.
    Kenzie is the daughter of a neighbouring laird. Like Lachlan, she does not see romance, love and marriage in her desired future. She has not been well treated by her family and is determined to follow her own path and maintain her independence.

    The story centres around these two. However we get glimpses into the harsh realities of life at that time. with harsh winters, and severe poverty and total obedience to the laird. Those under Lachlan are fortunate that he is a kind, caring laird. H goes out of his way to make sure those under him are taken care of.
    Altogether a delightful book which I thoroughly enjoyed

    Reply

  2. Thank you for this wonderful opportunity to read The Thief by Allison Butler. It was an excellent book. An interesting incite into the times of long ago. From poverty to disease and peoples beliefs. It was wonderful how two people that believed beyond anything that marriage was never for them learnt to love and trust each other. So glad I had the chance to read this. Very much looking forward to her next book.

    Reply

  3. A classic Scottish romance story about the good looking single Laird needing a wife and the beautiful shy neglected daughter of a neighbouring Laird who is not interested in marriage or falling in love.
    Laird Lachlan Elliot is a kind charming leader to his people. Kenzie Irvine is a shy good hearted young woman who is caught stealing Lachlan’s horse. Should she be hung for her crime or be forced to marry the Laird who needs a wife?
    Lachlan and Kenzie are likeable characters and the daily lives of men and women in late medieval Scotland make for great reading. The built up sexual tension between the two of them jumps from the page and there are a few erotic scenes to look forward to.
    This was a great weekend escape !

    Reply

  4. A historical romance of the best kind, full of swashbuckling swords and stacks of swoon.

    Lachlan the laird meets kind hearted Kenzie under less than desirable circumstances and a stalemate begins.

    There’s dodgy deals, and double crossing aplenty and it kept my attention to the end.

    It may have had a predictable ending but the path it took was worth the read.

    I really enjoyed this one!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *