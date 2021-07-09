BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Loving Lizzie March

July 1, 2021
melissat
5 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 1 Average: 4]

One of this months Beauty and Lace book club reads is Loving Lizzie March by Susannah Hardy.

Lizzie’s dream of becoming a fashion designer has come to naught and her one-year relationship has ended. She finds herself working in a call centre for Winecall, whilst there she meets handsome bad boy Jake Wheeler. They have a one-night stand and she falls pregnant.

Lizzie has had her fair share of bad relationships and all she wants is a man that will always be there for her and put her first. Jake is not the type of man to settle and with the shock of becoming a mother, she wants him to be her happily ever after.

Jake’s pending responsibility conflicts with his lifestyle and I found it very hard to like him. Whilst he was happy to continue to sleep with Lizzie, he didn’t want to date her which she longed for. He is arrogant and selfish with narcissistic traits, I hoped for Lizzie’s sake he would change as a father.

There’s a great ensemble of characters that help move the story forward. Her mum was a great support and her best friend Clem, who had a problematic relationship of her own and was desperate to be a mother. Lizzie’s work colleagues intertwined within the story, celebrity Willow Smith and the wonderful Dr. Mitch who Lizzie made a strong connection with.

Lizzie is one of those characters you want to slap one minute and then hug the next. She was so lost. Susannah did a great job at painting her pain all the while making her personality bubbly, strong, and charming. I was rooting for Lizzie’s happy ending.

I loved this debut book and it really was hard to believe it was Susannah’s first novel. She is talented and a natural at writing. An evocative and satisfyingly engaging story focusing on love, family, belonging, loss and hope. I would love a second novel following Lizzie’s life.

Thanks to Beauty & Lace and Pan Macmillan AU for the opportunity to read and review.

ISBN: 9781760983475

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Loving Lizzie March by Susannah Hardy. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Archangel's Consort
Book Review: Second Time Sweeter
Extract: The Road To Ruin
First Look: Follow a Star Chapters 1 and 2

5 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Loving Lizzie March

  1. What an easy to read, fun book. To start with, Lizzie comes across as very ditzy but finishes off as an accomplished, proud young woman. The changes from her experiences are evident and I enjoyed the book very much, well done

    Reply

  2. Such a great, fun book to read. I really enjoyed this novel. The characters were great and the storyline moved along easily.

    Reply

  3. I didn’t realise this was a debut novel! Wow, a great read! Easy and entertaining! I started with hating the main chat, I thought she was self absorbed and a horrible person but by the end I was rooting for success! Highly recommended and looking forward to more from this author!

    Reply

  4. Lizzie March is rather a train wreck when the book opens, all stalkerish and crazy with her relationships – which were mainly with bad boy losers. I wasn’t sure if I was going to like her, given all her bad decisions and bad behaviour. But the book is really easy to read and quite comic, so I just kept reading – and after a while I realized I truly wanted Lizzie to succeed and stop settling for ‘less’ in her life. I loved her best friend Clem, who tells Lizzy a few home truths with the honesty only true friends can use. I also enjoyed Dr Mitch, the doctor who keeps patching Lizzy up in hospital. He seems too good to be true. Or is he? After my initial ‘yikes’ reaction to Lizzie and her antics I laughed a lot, and I enjoyed the moments it touched on what is truly important for her. Her dreams and aspirations. At the end I put it down with a satisfied sigh. Totally worth it, what a fun read that romped along and had me hooked. And a debut! I wonder what Susannah Hardy will give us next!
    Thanks so much to Beauty & Lace and Pan Macmillon Australia for the review copy.

    Reply

  5. The ultimate beach read.
    At the start I really struggled to sympathize with Lizzie, she was just making ridiculous decisions..but as it went on it was clear she just wanted to be loved. A great chic lit focusing on life,love and finding out what you want. It was really well written…great debut

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *