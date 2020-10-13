BOOK CLUB: Journey – A Journal of Discovery

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Years ago, a close friend bought me a copy of The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, and said to me it was life changing. I read it, and loved it, and since then have read more of his books.

When I heard that there was a guided journal by Paulo Coelho, I was thrilled. The first thing you notice about this journal is its presentation – it is so beautiful. The journal includes 45 questions to support you in finding your path in life, with questions about your destiny, what you want to be known for, love, friendship, forgiveness, and many other themes.

It’s ideal for those not sure how to journal, or perhaps people who regularly journal, but want some inspiration. It’s also useful for conversation starters with a loved one, or just ideas to reflect upon.

Journey would certainly make a beautiful gift for someone, but I’d encourage you to buy two, because no doubt you’d want one for yourself, too! There is plenty of space to journal your answers, thought provoking quotes from his books, and an introduction.

Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for a copy of Journey in exchange for an honest review.

ISBN: 9781529051582 / Publisher: Pan Macmillan Australia