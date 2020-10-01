BOOK CLUB ROMANCE

BOOK CLUB: The Winter We Met

September 29, 2020
raechel
2 Comments
Every year, from 1 December, I start reading Christmas themed novels. It started ever since I read Grisham’s ‘Skipping Christmas’ while on a work trip overseas just days before Christmas. I had been so busy, I hadn’t got in the Christmas spirit, and somehow that book helped. Since then, I’ve used Christmas themed books to enjoy a bit of Christmas joy.

This year, I started early with ‘The Winter We Met’ by Samantha Tonge. This book was so much more than I expected. I just expected a simple girl meets boy romance book with some Christmas scenes, but it was richer than that. The characters were great, and there’s an Aussie character in this northern hemisphere based novel. I also loved the business talk through the novel. The toy shop perspective takes you back to your childhood and Willow Court, the aged care home, makes you ponder ageing – a real journey through this book.

Let me tell you what it’s all about:

Nik and Jess meet on a plane home from a Christmas toy trade fair. As they land, Jess invites him to visit the toy shop she works at. While they’re together, Jess finds out that Willow Court, her grandmother’s care home, is set to close before Christmas. Jess decides to throw the best Christmas party ever. Nik supports Jess all the way, working with her best friend, Oliver, to help her meet her goals in time for Christmas. Could it be a happy ever after story, or would that be too good to be true? 

I highly recommend this book if you like Christmas stories, the joy of toy shops, rich, interesting characters or just a feel-good cozy Winter story!

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading this with us, and they will leave their feedback in the comments section below.

Copies courtesy of Head of Zeus

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Winter We Met

  1. A beautiful story leading up to Christmas and a gently reminder of how vulnerable our aged generation are in certain circumstances. A reminder that friends can be family and the support we give each other.
    Nick and Jess’s chance meeting on a plan evolves into a lovely friendship. Oliver and Jess are friends and share a unit. The friendship is one of a kind.
    As the story of Christmas in the aged care home evolves friends support each other through some tough emotional times. Where will it lead to?
    A story to be read and enjoyed.
    I loved it!

  2. I loved this story, especially as it mainly revolved around upcoming Christmas, and a huge change in the lives of some elderly in a care home.
    The compassion and care for these wonderful souls, was absoutely heartwarming. I had tears of sadness as I could only almost feel their confusion and hopelessness come through in the storyline. At the same time, I laughed at their ‘theories’, but most of all loved the eay they all came together, to plan an unforgetable party. The help and caring they received from the younger characters, was a joy to read.
    The touch of romance with some of the main young characters, with a big twist at the end, made this a wonderful light read, but one I read in a night, and could not put down. Thank you Beauty & Lace for the opportunity to read and review this heartwarming story.

