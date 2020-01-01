BOOK CLUB: Genesis

Author: Robin Cook
ISBN: 9781529019124
Imprint: Macmillan
Thankyou to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read Genesis by Robin Cook.
This is the 12th book in which Jack Stapleton and Laurie Montgomery feature. I have not read any of the previous books and was easily able to relate to the characters and enjoy the book. Although I have added 11 Robin Cook books to my “to read list”.
Laurie Montgomery is the Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York. Her husband is Jack Stapleton, a forensic pathologist. Like any family their family life is a little complex and troubled at times. Often their work cases intertwine.
The body of social worker Kera Jacobsen turns up on Laurie’s autopsy table. First indications are that she has tragically overdosed. Laurie’s assistant for the autopsy is Dr Aria Nichols, a new pathology resident. Aria is brilliant, outspoken and unpopular.
During the autopsy it is discovered that Kera is 10 weeks pregnant. This grabs Aria’s interest and awakens a passion to find the truth. Aria questions why it was Kera’s closest friend Madison Bryant who finds the body when checking on her to see why she hadn’t been to work. If Kera was in a relationship, why didn’t the boyfriend find her? Where was the boyfriend, who is the father of her child?
Kera’s family and friends didn’t know she was seeing anyone, so it is presumed that she was having an affair with a work colleague.
Aria decides to use a new and controversial technique. She uses the baby’s DNA, sending it to a data base company to create a family tree and hopefully identify the mystery father.
The back of the book tells you, so it is really not a spoiler! Madison is also found “murdered” a few days later. What could she have known and why did she have to be kept quiet?
While the reader is deciding which colleague Kera was seeing, in an unusual twist Robin Cook exposes who the murderer is!
So for the rest of the book you want Aria and the forensic pathologists to urgently put together all the pieces of the puzzle and prevent any further murders! This book is certainly a thriller, keeping you enthralled to the end.
4 stars out of 5.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Genesis. You can read their comments below, or contribute to the discussion by leaving your own feedback.
Gilli says
Thankyou Beautyandlace and panmacmillan for the opportunity to review ‘Genesis’ by Robin Cook.
This was a good and very interesting book, such a lot of research has gone into it’s writing.
The book begins in March and quickly moves to May where the Chief Medical Examiner Laurie Montgomery assisted by Dr Aria Nichols is
doing an autopsy on a young woman ‘Kera’ suspected of being the victim of a drug overdose.
Laurie is a very capable woman (also the first woman to hold the title of Chief Medical Examiner) her husband being Jack Stapleton (a medical examiner). They have two children and despite family concerns and issues with her own health Laurie is commited to her work.
Dr Aria Nichols, a strange and brash person, not really liked by her co-workers has become obsessed by the drug overdosed Kera and starts doing research into Kera’s friendships as she has some doubts about the cause of death.
Robin Cook is an author I will follow now, not having read any of his books before, I really enjoyed this book from the beginning the last page.
Lynmb says
Genesis by Robin Cook, published by PanMacmillan, is a gripping medical thriller which delves into genetics, genealogy and forensic science.
Kera Jacobsen, a young social worker, is found dead of an accidental drug overdose, in her apartment. She is initially dismissed as just another sad victim of NYC’s opiate crisis. However when her autopsy reveals more, Dr Aria Nichols, an NYU pathology student doing a rotation in forensic pathology, suspects foul play. With the permission of Chief Medical Examiner Laurie Montgomery, Dr Nichols does her best to uncover what really happened. She is intent on using genealogic DNA database tracking to hunt down the killer, but not before more accidents and bodies end up in the morgue!
Although peppered with the gory technical detail of numerous autopsies and post mortem procedures, the book is a quick and easy read. In fact I became so caught up in piecing together all the evidence that I raced through the book.
Kathy says
This is the first of Robin Cook’s books that I have read and being aware that several of Robins books have been turned into movies, I was enticed by the blurb to read this particular book, intrigued with the link to DNA databases and the ethical and legal minefield that ensues.
The story starts with the death of Kera a New York social worker, and it ramps up when her closest friend and co-worker Madison also turns up on the autopsy table. I was intrigued with the characters, in particular Aria and her acerbic personality and inappropriate use of profanity, the husband and wife duo Laurie and Jack, their children ‘JJ’ and autistic daughter Emma and playboy Chet who struggles to separate work from his after-hours activities and the elusive ‘Lover Boy.’
After discovering that Kera was ten weeks pregnant, with Laurie’s consent Aria takes on the role of sleuth. I was interested in the DNA and genetic genealogy, using the paternal family tree to narrow down in the search for ‘Lover Boy’ and layman’s terms used to describe very complex splitting of DNA logarithms and chromosomes, and by use of very deceptive methods Aria was able to find the results in a matter of days when they normally take weeks or even months.
With a sideline medical emergency of her own, Laurie manages to be admitted for surgery within days, because of who she knows, not what she knows, and avails herself of the recently renovated salubrious Kimmel Pavilion private Hospital versus Manhattan General, leaving husband Jack, Caitlin and her parents to tend to domesticity on the home front.
I did cotton on to who I thought the killer was, and after a very tense couple of pages his identity was uncovered, and my guess was spot on, a big thank you to Beauty and Lace and PanMacMillan for the opportunity to review Robin Cook’s latest medical thriller Genesis.
olivia says
An intelligent resident with the most unpleasant bedside manner is assigned a case in the pathology lab. She is to assist in an autopsy but disagrees with the initial cause of death and goes on to further investigate using DNA and genealogy to unravel the case.
This medical thriller has chilling consequences to all those surrounding the victim.
Genesis has an intriguing plot yet a little slow paced for my liking, although still worth the read. I discovered this is book 12 in a series and being my first Robin Cook novel, I felt it was easy enough to follow as a standalone.
Thanks to Beauty and Lace Book Club and PanMacmillan for the reading and reviewing opportunity.
Kira says
Genesis by Robin Cook is a gripping novel telling the story of the death of Kera Jacobsen and the forensic pathology team who ultimately piece together a much more sinister drama. The novel begins with Kera’s death, introducing several other characters key in determining the full story including best friend, Madison; Chief Medical Examiner, Laure and her Medical Examiner husband, Jack; and the unlikeable yet highly intelligent Resident, Aria. While facing their own personal struggles these characters ultimately unfoil a story that goes far beyond an accidental overdose death of one social worker.
Genesis is a suspenseful page-turner and obviously thoroughly researched by Cook who includes many technical terms to describe what’s happening. As a lay reader it can be hard to follow the medical terminology at times though overall this story was a gripping read.
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and PanMacmillan for the opportunity to read and review Genesis.