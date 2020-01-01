BOOK CLUB: Genesis

Author: Robin Cook

ISBN: 9781529019124

Imprint: Macmillan

Thankyou to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read Genesis by Robin Cook.

This is the 12th book in which Jack Stapleton and Laurie Montgomery feature. I have not read any of the previous books and was easily able to relate to the characters and enjoy the book. Although I have added 11 Robin Cook books to my “to read list”.

Laurie Montgomery is the Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York. Her husband is Jack Stapleton, a forensic pathologist. Like any family their family life is a little complex and troubled at times. Often their work cases intertwine.

The body of social worker Kera Jacobsen turns up on Laurie’s autopsy table. First indications are that she has tragically overdosed. Laurie’s assistant for the autopsy is Dr Aria Nichols, a new pathology resident. Aria is brilliant, outspoken and unpopular.

During the autopsy it is discovered that Kera is 10 weeks pregnant. This grabs Aria’s interest and awakens a passion to find the truth. Aria questions why it was Kera’s closest friend Madison Bryant who finds the body when checking on her to see why she hadn’t been to work. If Kera was in a relationship, why didn’t the boyfriend find her? Where was the boyfriend, who is the father of her child?

Kera’s family and friends didn’t know she was seeing anyone, so it is presumed that she was having an affair with a work colleague.

Aria decides to use a new and controversial technique. She uses the baby’s DNA, sending it to a data base company to create a family tree and hopefully identify the mystery father.

The back of the book tells you, so it is really not a spoiler! Madison is also found “murdered” a few days later. What could she have known and why did she have to be kept quiet?

While the reader is deciding which colleague Kera was seeing, in an unusual twist Robin Cook exposes who the murderer is!

So for the rest of the book you want Aria and the forensic pathologists to urgently put together all the pieces of the puzzle and prevent any further murders! This book is certainly a thriller, keeping you enthralled to the end.

4 stars out of 5.

