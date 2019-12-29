BOOK CLUB: Spy

By Danielle Steel
ISBN: 9781509877881
Imprint: Macmillan
This is another fascinating read from Danielle Steel, albeit she does stray from her usual genre.
Spy
When war is declared and both brothers join the RAF, she sees this as her chance to escape and moves to London as a nursing volunteer. Alex is soon noticed by SOE a spy agency during the war. Because of her fluency in languages, they want to recruit her to do covert missions and gather information for them.
She can tell no one and cannot for 20 years
She thrives on these missions even though they are quite dangerous and travels to Germany and France frequently, never knowing if she will get out alive.
This book focuses on Alex right through the tragedies and heartaches that affect her deeply and the risks she takes for her country, and for her survival. She is a strong determined woman and very, very brave. Once the war is over she marries a wonderful man, and they travel all over the world when he joins the Diplomatic Corps. She thrives on this life but still has many challenges to face, losses to deal with, but also so much love with her husband and family.
This is a wonderful book and Danielle Steel writes eloquently of love and loss, tragedies and danger and finding happiness in the aftermath of war. I can honestly say I loved this book.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Spy. You can read their comments below, or contribute to the discussion by leaving your own feedback.
Comments
Judy Merrett says
Thank you beauty and lace for the opportunity to read Spy by Danielle Steele.
I absolutely loved this book!! It keep me interested all the way to the end!
I loved the character of Alex she is a strong, smart woman and resilient in the war.
Alex has her whole world in front of her until war breaks out in Britain. She goes off to help her county by volunteering in nursing.
She is later approached to become a spy. She loves the thrill of being a spy but it’s very dangerous.
During the war she falls in love, they are constantly aware that neither of them may survive the next day.
Alex is living a double life with a secret she must keep hidden from everyone including Richard.
Can she balance both her lives and stay alive?