BOOK CLUB: Spy

By Danielle Steel

ISBN: 9781509877881

Imprint: Macmillan

This is another fascinating read from Danielle Steel, albeit she does stray from her usual genre.



Spy centres around Alexandra Wickham who lives a privileged but sheltered life in Hampshire, England in the 1930s. She has always had governesses and is fluent in German and English and resides with her 2 brothers and parents. She was presented at court to the king and queen in the hope that she would marry. Although she had many suitors, she felt stifled and was not ready for marriage and longed for adventure.

When war is declared and both brothers join the RAF, she sees this as her chance to escape and moves to London as a nursing volunteer. Alex is soon noticed by SOE a spy agency during the war. Because of her fluency in languages, they want to recruit her to do covert missions and gather information for them.

She can tell no one and cannot for 20 years afterwards . If she gets into difficulties, she has to fend for herself.

She thrives on these missions even though they are quite dangerous and travels to Germany and France frequently, never knowing if she will get out alive.

This book focuses on Alex right through the tragedies and heartaches that affect her deeply and the risks she takes for her country, and for her survival. She is a strong determined woman and very, very brave. Once the war is over she marries a wonderful man, and they travel all over the world when he joins the Diplomatic Corps. She thrives on this life but still has many challenges to face, losses to deal with, but also so much love with her husband and family.

This is a wonderful book and Danielle Steel writes eloquently of love and loss, tragedies and danger and finding happiness in the aftermath of war. I can honestly say I loved this book.

