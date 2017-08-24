Book Club: Daughter of the Burning City

Author: Amanda Foody
ISBN: 9781489242068
RRP: $19.99
Publisher: HQ Young Adult
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Daughter of the Burning City is a captivating debut that I would love to see expanded into a series. The world building is both captivating and convincing and this was a young adult fantasy novel that I found to be truly unique.
There has been a lot going on around me lately which has messed with my focus, my motivation, my reading time and my writing time. It has now been a week since I finished the book and I need to get back in the zone to review. It took me a lot longer to read Daughter of the Burning City than I thought it would and that left me trying to work out why. I have always loved the fantasy genre and expected to get dragged right in from the outset but it took me ages to get hooked. It seems I need to be in the right headspace to be able to lose myself in a fantasy world, to be able to get my head around the world building required of a fantasy novel.
Gomorrah is a travelling city, and it travels in formation. It is a festival city, a circus of the strangest kind. The Gomorrah Festival began as a city 2000 years ago and what we learn of it’s history we learn from our leading lady Sorina.
Sixteen year old Sorina is a performer and heir to the proprietor, she has grown up within the fiery borders of the Gomorrah Festival. Even surrounded by those who are different and wield all types of magic, still Sorina stands out.
Daughter of the Burning City, and the Gomorrah Festival, are built on magic. All types of magic come together and still Sorina is an exception. Sorina is the girl who sees without eyes and is the only illusion-worker to be born in centuries. Sorina’s abilities as an illusion-worker allow her to create a family to surround her, a family of illusions that people can see, feel and touch and who make up the cast of the Gomorrah Festival Freak Show.
Illusions, created in the mind of Sorina, corporeal though they may seem are still just that… illusions. They may seem very lifelike but they aren’t truly real. So, if that’s the case, how then does someone murder an illusion?
Sorina is desperate to protect her family so she sets out to discover who is killing her creations, and more importantly… HOW. So begins a race against time to solve the situation before she loses anyone else.
There was a lot to love about this book and it’s world building. The scope is massive with the creation of an entire world, a host of different magic workers and a history that ties all the pieces together. It was a lot to take in and I found that I needed focus to be able to get in the zone and be able to keep it all straight in my head.
My biggest issue is that this seems to be a stand alone single title, with the depth of the world-building and character development I would have loved more books in the Gomorrah Festival. I would love more stories centred on Sorina and her adventures within the Gomorrah Festival.
Sorina is a strong and capable young woman, she created her very own family out of her very own imagination and gave them life, even if they didn’t turn out quite the way she planned. She is destined to take over the festival one day but she still has quite a naive understanding, being fed what her father wants her to know.
Daughter of the Burning City is a captivating young adult title that is more about the mystery and uncovering the culprit than anything else. There is an element of romance but it’s quite understated and well written. There’s no love at first sight, no love triangles; only a young woman who has never met anyone like herself that wonders if she will ever meet anyone that can accept her how she is. The suspense is well written and we are offered clues throughout but I certainly didn’t get close to working out what was going on.
Magic workers of every description, political power plays and religious fervour came together in a captivating story that tied the ending up quite convincingly, yet still left me wanting more. I think it will be a hit with fans of young adult, fantasy and suspense gneres.
Amanda Foody can be contacted on Facebook, Twitter and AmandyFoody.com.
Daughter of the Burning City is published by Harlequin and available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Harlequin 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Daughter of the Burning City so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments.
Comments
LynB says
Daughter of the Burning City is a slightly weird but still a fascinating book, that meshes together a fantastical world, unusual magic, a coming of age love story, a political drama, a social commentary on prejudice and bigotry and a murder mystery ALL into a single novel.
The story is set in Gomorrah, a traveling city, as well as a festival of misfits and freaks – a carnival that “caters to the strangest of dreams and desires”. And, it is told from the point of view of young Sorina, the festival proprietor’s adopted daughter and heir, and a skilled jynx magic worker and misfit herself. She has the best freak show around. Her performers are all illusions – creations from her own mind – a gilled fish man, a spineless acrobat, a swooping hawk girl, a giant tree man, a fire-breathing baby. But Sorina’s creations are more than just mind puppets to her, they give her a sense of belonging. They are her surrogate family. Each one helping to guide the young 16 year old with advice and help as she grows up in Gomorrah. They are portrayed as more real than illusion, with each having his/her own distinct personality and idiosyncrasies. But they are nevertheless illusions, not real people, which is why Sorina is so perplexed and completely devastated when someone begins to systematically murder them…
It is like part of her has been attacked. And how is it even possible to kill an illusion, a figment of her own imagination? This is the question Sorina seeks to find out.
Daughter of the Burning City really does pack a lot into it, and while I did enjoy it, I was also left with a lot of unanswered questions, and felt it was trying to cover a bit too much. It starts off well in building the fantasy world with vivid descriptions of Gomorrah, and the wild and wonderful sights there, such that you can really feel the slightly seedy and dark atmosphere of the carnival. Also many of the characters are developed well, but because so many people, things and subjects are touched on there were some characters and some areas which seemed very under-developed and seemingly irrelevant to the story. What for example is the basis of the political rivalry (hints are dropped but it is not fleshed out) and why is Villiam so caught up in it. I would also like to have understood more about the jynx-work magic, why some have jynx ability and others dont, why Sorina “sees” but has no eyes. I enjoyed the book but was left with many questions, perhaps s prequel and a sequel would help?
betty threlfo says
well with all that is written above, what can I say… I found this was an unusual story, one that I have not been reading before, but I still enojyed it. I found that it was best not to put it down, as for me, it was harder to pick up and remember the story line… wonderful world is the reading and writing of words, and this one is one of those. It was for me, a book to read, and then go back and refresh my mind with some of it again. I will not write and tell you the storyline, and by the time, those that eventually receive and read, and do a review, you will be able to follow it perhaps better.
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
I wish to thank Harlequin Publishers and Beauty & Lace for supplying the book ‘Daughter of the Burning City’ by Amanda Foody, for review
Well it was different, but in a good way. When first reading the early chapters I did find it hard to get my head around the startlingly different environment the author was describing and the strange characters she introduced to us. It was a compelling novel that concentrated on prejudices toward the wandering, nomadic circus community; prejudices against those looking different to the norm and all things magical.
A story set in an imaginary land where the upper and lower lands were substantially differing in political and financial power and the wandering circus troupe who were 10,000 strong and a separate stronghold of it’s own, called Gomorrah.
The book introduces 16 year old Sorina, the adopted daughter of Gomorrah’s proprietor. She possesses amazing illusion abilities were she can cast illusions that appear real. She also has the amazing ability to create people as her substitute companions; illusions that appear real, live, breathe, eat. She was of the understanding that her created illusions could never be killed, as they weren’t ‘real’, until her family members are murdered off one at a time. So begins her battle to discover the true perpetrator before any more of her family members are killed. She seeks the aid of newly found friend and fellow Gomorran, Luca.
An unpredictable story line that kept the reader guessing, even to it’s surprising conclusion. I must admit the author left me with unanswered questions. I still don’t have an acute understanding of how the illusions became real and their ultimate link with another human. I guess it could lead to another book, answering these anomalies.
I enjoyed the book, although I’m not sure I’ve become a fan of this story line. I suspect it would appeal to its targeted audience, teens and young adults, but I also suspect they would find it a little more difficult to understand the concepts and unanswered questions the author leaves us.