BOOK CLUB: Bruny

Author: Heather Rose

ISBN: 9781760875169

Copy courtesy of the publisher

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read Bruny by Heather Rose.

Astrid Coleman left Tasmania as teenager 30 years earlier. She made her life in the US. Her job as a UN trouble shooter takes her to places all around the world. Her home, her children, and her ex husband all live in New York. Her remaining ties to Tasmania are family and a holiday cottage she has retained on Bruny Island.

In Tasmania a 6 lane, very expensive bridge is being built to link mainland Tasmania with quiet, unspoilt Bruny Island. The Federal Government is funding this bridge. A bomb goes off, not totally destroying the bridge, but doing enough damage to delay the opening date.

Astrid’s brother JC is the Premier of Tasmania. Her sister Max is the deputy leader of the Opposition, the Labor Party. Her mother has cancer. Her Father has had a series of strokes and now only communicates by quoting Shakespeare.

JC phones Astrid. He has a war on his hands about progress. There is an election coming up and he needs a conflict resolution specialist fast! Astrid returns to Tasmania for the job. There are complications with her strange family political connections and her re connection with her parents and family.

There are many groups opposing the building of the bridge. Astrid has to manage the protesters, the Australian workers and the Chinese workers brought in to get the job finished on time. Who would have blown up the bridge? Would the protest groups have the money or connections to carry out the bombing? Is the Government responsible and if so which Government ?

Astrid digs deep into all the conspiracy theories! I loved the book. It is fast moving, action, mystery, romance and family reconnections. It is a book that makes you think!

The question is, could these conspiracies happen in Australia, and more to the point are they already happening!??

5 Stars!

