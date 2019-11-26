By Guinness World Records

ISBN: 9781912286812

When you have a child who is a fussy reader, you are constantly on the lookout for anything that will capture their interest. With an 11 year old son who is competent at reading, but doesn’t enjoy it, when his head is in a book it feels like a parenting win.

One book which he squealed with delight over, and subsequently ditched the iPad in favour of, is the Guinness World Records 2020. This series first began in 1955, but it hasn’t lost its relevance over the years. Humans like a challenge and a little friendly competition, and there is something everyone can relate to.

There were 50,000 approved claims since the last edition, and the writers have chosen the best of the best (or best of the worst for some of the more awkward records). As Master 11 can attest there is everything from the weird, to the wonderful, and a few sporting achievements were thrown in. “Hey Mum, check this out” has been on repeat since he first opened this book. Did I know who the world’s tallest woman was, or what the longest beard looked like? I do now!

For 2020, Guinness World Records have had a bit of a makeover, and the fresh new cover design fits the new year.

This is a fun Christmas gift idea the whole family can enjoy and will make even the fussiest reader passionate about what is inside.

RRP $44.95

Copy courtesy of Pan Macmillan Australia