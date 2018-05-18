BOOK CLUB: Ash Princess

Author: Laura Sebastian
Ash Princess is the first novel by US author Laura Sebastian and it is the first in a trilogy, which I think is great to know going in.
YA fantasy trilogies with strong female leads are becoming quite common and everyone experiences books differently so it’s safe to say that this one is garnering pretty mixed reviews. The premise certainly grabbed my attention and it’s a book that I look forward to diving into.
Theodosia was six when her mother, the Fire Queen, was murdered and her country invaded. She lost her land and her name; she was crowned Ash Princes, a title of shame in her new life as a prisoner.
In her own palace, Theo is imprisoned for ten years, suffering relentless abuse and ridicule. Her only hope for survival is to bury the girl she was deep inside.
Being forced to do the unthinkable, with blood on her hands and all hope of reclaiming her throne lost, Theo realises that surviving isn’t enough. She needs to go into battle with her most formidable weapon, her mind.
Blood will be spilt, loyalties will be questioned and allies will emerge as Theo sets out on an impossible quest to save her people and reclaim the kingdom of Astrea. First, she will have to save herself.
I look forward to hearing how our readers experienced Ash Princess.
Comments
LynB says
I thoroughly enjoyed Ash Princess by Laura Sebastian, and published by Pan Macmillan Australia. It is the first book in a fantasy, YA trilogy, and I cant wait to read the second and third books!
From page one I was captivated, by the evocative storytelling, the descriptive world scene setting with its dark, political intrigues and the complex, well rounded characters – from the diabolical Kaiser who rules by terror and torture, and gets his enjoyment from seeing others suffer, to Theo the beleaguered hostage princess who must play the part of compliant political pawn in order to save herself, but who has the resilience and resourcefulness to emerge as her people’s true leader.
Theo or Theodosia is the rightful ruler of Astrea, but her mother the Queen was murdered, her country overtaken and her people enslaved by the Kaiser when Theo was six. For the 10 years since, Theo has been held captive, forced to wear a crown of ash and paraded before the Kaiser’s court at his whim, a living symbol of his domination of the Astrean people. To survive in this environment Theo has been clever enough to hide her true self, and to submit to her conquerors. If her people stage an uprising, it is Theo who endures the punishment, a public whipping or beating, and it is she who must beg the Kaiser for forgiveness. She must be seen to cower so that he can demonstrate his strength and domination.
However, now as a young girl of 16, circumstances are changing, not only is Theo being seen as a woman, she is also starting to recognise her own strength and power. What follows in the story is Theo’s gradual coming of age, her emergence as a young woman who desires and is in turn desired, and her steps to outplay her captors and to take charge.
My main regret after reading Ash Princess, is that the second book in the trilogy is not due out until 2019! I thoroughly recommend Ash Princess.