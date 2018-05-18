BOOK CLUB: Ash Princess

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Laura Sebastian

ISBN: 978-1-76055-550-4

RRP: $16.99

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Ash Princess is the first novel by US author Laura Sebastian and it is the first in a trilogy, which I think is great to know going in.

YA fantasy trilogies with strong female leads are becoming quite common and everyone experiences books differently so it’s safe to say that this one is garnering pretty mixed reviews. The premise certainly grabbed my attention and it’s a book that I look forward to diving into.

Theodosia was six when her mother, the Fire Queen, was murdered and her country invaded. She lost her land and her name; she was crowned Ash Princes, a title of shame in her new life as a prisoner.

In her own palace, Theo is imprisoned for ten years, suffering relentless abuse and ridicule. Her only hope for survival is to bury the girl she was deep inside.

Being forced to do the unthinkable, with blood on her hands and all hope of reclaiming her throne lost, Theo realises that surviving isn’t enough. She needs to go into battle with her most formidable weapon, her mind.

Blood will be spilt, loyalties will be questioned and allies will emerge as Theo sets out on an impossible quest to save her people and reclaim the kingdom of Astrea. First, she will have to save herself.

I look forward to hearing how our readers experienced Ash Princess.

Laura Sebastian can be found on Twitter, Instagram, and her website.

Ash Princess is published by Pan Australia and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Australia 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading Ash Princess so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

