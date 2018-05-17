BOOK CLUB: A Country Mile

Author: Mandy Magro
ISBN: 9781489254702
RRP: $29.99
Publisher: Harlequin Mira
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Mandy Magro is the bestselling Queensland author of rural romance stories that have found quite a following here at Beauty and Lace. We have read a few of Magro’s back catalogue as part of the book club and some of our readers are already loving this one.
Sophie Copinni takes a hit to her love life and returns to her Far North Queensland hometown to lick her wounds and reassess her life. Looking down the barrel of 30 is a perfect time to find the bucket list she wrote as a teen. Most of the challenges are fun, until you get to the long-held family secret that caused her to run all those years ago.
Secrets, lies and family histories all scream mystery and scandal so there’s sure to be a bit of suspense and hopefully a well plotted story with perfectly parcelled out clues and a couple of unforeseen twists.
Dylan Stone is also home on sabbatical, taking a break from the Sydney tattoo parlour he runs. A permanent homecoming is tempting to consider when you are surrounded by the landscape and the loved ones you miss but when the woman who broke your heart and ran away is also back in town you have to wonder if it’s worth it.
Secrets and heartbroken high-school sweethearts woven together in a picturesque hometown, this one sounds like intriguing reading. I can’t wait to sink my teeth in.
Mandy Magro can be followed on Facebook and her Website.
A Country Mile is published by Harlequin Mira and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Harlequin Mira 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading A Country Mile so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Danielle says
The only thing i didnt like about this book was that i didnt want it to end. After previously reading one of mandys other books called “moment of truth” , i was so excited to be chosen by beauty and lace to read yet another one of her novels. I sat here on mothers day and read the whole thing start to finish in 1 day, I couldn’t put it down because i loved every part of it and didnt want to wait to see what happens. It felt like forever for the secrets to come out and when they did i was left shocked as it was not quite what i anticipated. There were a few plot twists along the way, especially at the end. I love the message this story sends that secrets lead to lies and lies lead to heartache and the characters of sophie and dylan and their personalities were very well thought out. I will definitely be reading more of mandys books in the future. Have to say she is quickly becoming one of my favourite authors.
Side note…. i feel like i would love for there to be a sequel to this story
Helen B says
A Country Mile. By Mandy Magro.
Sophie’s love life sours, so she leaves England and returns home to Queensland, Australia. Once back in Australia, she re connects with her old flame Dylan Stone, who has come back to town for a local wedding.
But the two of them left on bad terms, REALLY bad terms, and Sophie broke Dylan’s heart when she ran away. When they catch up again, they discover the flame is still there, but will it burn out, or rekindle what they once had? And Dylan wants to know why Sophie left him 8 years ago without any explanation,. Telling him will change the lives of both of their families.
An enjoyable, easy read set in an Australian town in Queensland. Twists and turns make this a page turner, with romance and a rural background.
Thanks to Beauty & Lace Book Club, and to Harlequin Books for the chance to escape into this one.
Helen H says
Mandy Magro’s A country Mile is an enjoyable, essentially heart warming story of the lives of 2 families from North Queensland. Magro defines her characters well, and enables the reader to identify with the protagonists, Sophie and Dylan. High school sweethearts separated under mysterious circumstances; how will their reunion unfold 8 years on?
This easy to read book is filled with suspense and unforeseen twists making it hard to put down!
Lost love, lies and secrets; this book has it all!
Katie R says
This book was amazing from the very first page it had me hook, line and sinker wanting to read more. The story line was absolutely beautiful and character’s so well described you felt like you where their. A Country Mile had me sometimes in fits of laughter to sitting on the edge of my seat to sitting on the lounge with a nice glass of wine. I totally did not want to put this book down.
Thanks so much to Beauty & Lace Book Club and to Harlequin books. Totally loved it.