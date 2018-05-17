BOOK CLUB: A Country Mile

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Mandy Magro

ISBN: 9781489254702

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harlequin Mira

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Mandy Magro is the bestselling Queensland author of rural romance stories that have found quite a following here at Beauty and Lace. We have read a few of Magro’s back catalogue as part of the book club and some of our readers are already loving this one.

Sophie Copinni takes a hit to her love life and returns to her Far North Queensland hometown to lick her wounds and reassess her life. Looking down the barrel of 30 is a perfect time to find the bucket list she wrote as a teen. Most of the challenges are fun, until you get to the long-held family secret that caused her to run all those years ago.

Secrets, lies and family histories all scream mystery and scandal so there’s sure to be a bit of suspense and hopefully a well plotted story with perfectly parcelled out clues and a couple of unforeseen twists.

Dylan Stone is also home on sabbatical, taking a break from the Sydney tattoo parlour he runs. A permanent homecoming is tempting to consider when you are surrounded by the landscape and the loved ones you miss but when the woman who broke your heart and ran away is also back in town you have to wonder if it’s worth it.

Secrets and heartbroken high-school sweethearts woven together in a picturesque hometown, this one sounds like intriguing reading. I can’t wait to sink my teeth in.

Mandy Magro can be followed on Facebook and her Website.

A Country Mile is published by Harlequin Mira and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harlequin Mira 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading A Country Mile so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

