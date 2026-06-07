BOOK CLUB: Smother

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Smother by Australian author Eve Thomson is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged legal drama fiction that digs into the dark side of ambition within youth sport.

Set in a prestigious Melbourne private school, Bruce College is well known for its boys’ program to develop and foster the pursuit of excellence in Australian Rules Football. When the girls’ team pushes for glory, sixteen-year-old Grace Dooley is left with a catastrophic brain injury during a match.

The school points the finger at coach Brick Hannaford, a former professional player who is struggling with the legacy of his acclaimed, 300-game career. Brick says he was coaching the kids exactly as the parents and school demanded. But Grace’s parents want someone held accountable.

Romola Cross takes on Brick’s case, which initially appears to be straightforward, but quickly unravels into something far more complex. As she probes the reasons Grace played that day, she begins to understand the pressures bearing down on the girl from peers, teachers, coach and parents. The difficult question is who should take responsibility?

The story is both an investigation and a gradual discovery. Through interviews, testimonies, and shifting perspectives, we see how Grace’s injury was not the result of a single moment but the culmination of systemic pressure. Expectations from parents, school culture, teammates, and the coach all intertwine, creating a suffocating environment where stepping back was never really an option. The legal elements are believable, and the court transcripts add an interesting element to the book. As a lawyer, the author knows what she is talking about.

One of Eve Thomson’s strengths is how layered and morally complicated the characters are. I thoroughly enjoyed Romola’s character; she is strong, observant and intelligent, but also emotionally guarded, making her feel believable. Her storyline adds depth beyond the legal case, as she questions her own life choices and what success has cost her.

Grace is largely absent due to her injury, but her presence is felt throughout the novel. She becomes a symbol of ambition and vulnerability, while as a teenager, being caught in a system that values performance over well-being. This made me feel sad for her character.

Brick’s character is unsettling; he thrives on control and sees vulnerability as weakness. He seems incapable of recognising psychological harm because he interprets suffering as normal. Readers will shift between anger toward him and empathy for how he became this way.

The supporting cast of characters adds a great deal of depth to the storyline. Each parent, educator, and peer adds another layer to the central question of responsibility. No one is entirely innocent, and no one is entirely to blame, which gives the story its moral complexity.

While the pacing may feel slow for some readers, the emotional tension and strong character work make the story a realistic portrayal of how ordinary people, with good intentions, can contribute to devastating outcomes.

Smother is an unsettling read that lingers long after the ending. Fans of character-driven drama and emotionally layered suspense will find it compelling. I highly recommend.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Smother by Eve Thomson. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.