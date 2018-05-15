BOOK CLUB: The Juliet Code

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Christine Wells

ISBN: 978-0-14-378835-5

RRP: $32.99

Publisher: Penguin Randomhouse (Michael Joseph)

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

May is running away and a selection of our fabulous members are currently reading The Juliet Code by Brisbane author Christine Wells.

The Juliet Code is the third novel by Wells, again a historical novel; this one set in 1947 when the ramifications of the war are still strongly felt.

Juliet Barnard is haunted by her experiences and tormented by secrets. In occupied France, she was a British agent and wireless operator until she was caught by the Germans. A Paris mansion was her prison and place of torture.

It’s 1947 and Juliet is home but she refuses to relive the horrors or speak of her captor, Nazi Sturmbannführer Strasser.

The last thing that haunted Juliet wants is to return to Paris; but when her help is demanded by SAS officer/Nazi hunter Mac in the search for his sister Denise she can’t refuse. Juliet and Denise trained together before the mission that went horribly wrong, dropping them behind enemy lines. Denise didn’t make it home and Mac is both certain Strasser is the key to unlocking the mystery of his sister’s whereabouts and determined to find the answers. The real question is whether Juliet will be destroyed by the truth.

This one sounds fascinating and disturbing. I have been finding myself more interested in the stories set around World War II over recent years and this one certainly sounds intriguing. I have it on my list to get to this month.

Christine Wells can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and her website.

The Juliet Code is published by Michael Joseph and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Michael Joseph 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Juliet Code so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below

