BOOK CLUB: The Guardian of Lies

Author: Kate Furnivall
ISBN: 9781471172328
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Discover a brilliant story of love, danger, courage
1953, the South of France. The fragile peace between the West and Soviet Russia hangs on a
Eloïse Caussade is a courageous young Frenchwoman, raised on a bull farm near Arles in the Camargue. She
But everything changes when André is injured – a direct result of Eloise’s actions. Unable to work, André returns to his father’s farm, but Eloïse’s sense of guilt and responsibility for his injuries sets her on the trail of the person who attempted to kill him.
Eloïse finds her hometown in a state of unrest and conflict. Those who are angry at the construction of the American airbase nearby, with its lethal nuclear armaments, confront those who support it, and anger flares into violence, stirred up by Soviet agents. Throughout all this unrest, Eloïse is still relentlessly hunting down the man who betrayed her brother and his country, and she is learning to look at those she loves and at herself with different eyes. She no longer knows who she can trust. Who is working for Soviet Intelligence and who is not? And what side do her own family lie on?
