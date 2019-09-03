BOOK CLUB: The Guardian of Lies

Our Beauty and Lace members are reading The Guardian of Lies by Kate Furnivall. You can read their feedback in the comments section below, or contribute to the conversation with your own thoughts on the book. Review copies are courtesy of the publisher.

Author: Kate Furnivall

ISBN: 9781471172328

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Discover a brilliant story of love, danger, courage and betrayal, from the internationally bestselling author of The Survivors.



1953, the South of France. The fragile peace between the West and Soviet Russia hangs on a knife edge . And one family has been torn apart by secrets and conflicting allegiances.



Eloïse Caussade is a courageous young Frenchwoman, raised on a bull farm near Arles in the Camargue. She idolises her older brother, André, and when he leaves to become an Intelligence Officer working for the CIA in Paris to help protect France, she soon follows him. Having exchanged the strict confines of her father’s farm for a life of freedom in Paris, her world comes alive.



But everything changes when André is injured – a direct result of Eloise’s actions. Unable to work, André returns to his father’s farm, but Eloïse’s sense of guilt and responsibility for his injuries sets her on the trail of the person who attempted to kill him.



Eloïse finds her hometown in a state of unrest and conflict. Those who are angry at the construction of the American airbase nearby, with its lethal nuclear armaments, confront those who support it, and anger flares into violence, stirred up by Soviet agents. Throughout all this unrest, Eloïse is still relentlessly hunting down the man who betrayed her brother and his country, and she is learning to look at those she loves and at herself with different eyes. She no longer knows who she can trust. Who is working for Soviet Intelligence and who is not? And what side do her own family lie on?