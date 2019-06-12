BOOK CLUB: Allegra in Three Parts

Author: Suzanne Daniel

ISBN: 978-1-76078-171-2

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 29 May 2019

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Allegra in Three Parts sounds like an insightful and interesting look at family and the pressure that comes from families that don’t get along.

Allegra is an 11 year old girl who shares her time between her grandmothers, polar opposites who live side by side and do not get along.

Rick is Allegra’s father and he lives in a flat out the back. He buries his grief in gambling and surfing while trying to be a good father.

Allegra in Three Parts is set in the 1970s and captures the Australia of that time, taking the reader back to a simpler time.

I have heard some really great things about this debut novel, written in the voice of an eleven year old girl. A voice that is quite tricky to capture, and by the accounts I’ve read Daniel has managed to nail it.

A tale of family, loss and the struggle to connect. I look forward to finding the time for this one, and I especially look forward to reading what our members think.

Synopis from Goodreads:

I can split myself in two… something I have to do because of Joy and Matilde. They are my grandmothers and I love them both and they totally love me but they can’t stand each other.

Eleven-year-old Allegra shuttles between her grandmothers who live next door to one another but couldn’t be more different. Matilde works all hours and instils discipline, duty and restraint. She insists that Allegra focus on her studies to become a doctor.

Meanwhile free-spirited Joy is full of colour, possibility and emotion, storing all her tears in little glass bottles. She is riding the second wave of the women’s movement in the company of her penny tortoise, Simone de Beauvoir, encouraging Ally to explore broad horizons and live her ‘true essence’.

And then there’s Rick who lives in a flat out the back and finds distraction in gambling and solace in surfing. He’s trying to be a good father to Al Pal, while grieving the woman who links them all but whose absence tears them apart.

Allegra in Three Parts is available now through Pan Macmillan and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Allegra in Three Parts so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.



