BOOK CLUB: The Tattooist of Auschwitz

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris will grab you by the heart and not let go.

As I began reading I was drawn to Lale who decided that no matter what he would survive being shipped off to a concentration camp and all the horrors that were about to become a part of his daily life.

He vowed not to let the Germans win in crushing his soul or taking his life — he would survive.

By luck, he became the camp tattooist. This allowed him certain freedoms but also meant that some of the other prisoners at the camp could easily have looked at him with disdain.

Lale struggled with his job as he knew he was causing pain to those he tattooed. He was filled with horror the day he had to tattoo female inmates, and this was the day he met Gita, although he only knew her by the number he had tattooed on her wrist.

In time, he found the woman who had created a spark in him and their relationship grew.

This wonderful story has been written with such love and respect by Heather Morris. There were moments when I had tears rolling down my face as I read. Lale’s love and care for Gita must have been such a beacon of light for her and her friends.

We have all read stories of the concentration camps and the horrors that occurred there but this story is more than just another account. Over and above being a tale of survival it is a love story where love conquers all.

I felt anger that humans could treat other humans in the manner that the inmates were treated. But, at the same time, I felt my heart melt at the wonderfulness of Lale and his power to love Gita and create something so beautiful to hold on to with all the ugliness around them.

This tale based on Lale’s true life story is one you simply MUST read.

This book has been made into a Stan. Original Series. You can watch the trailer here:

