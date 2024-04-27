BOOK CLUB FAVOURITES

BOOK CLUB: The Tattooist of Auschwitz

April 22, 2024
The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris will grab you by the heart and not let go.

As I began reading I was drawn to Lale who decided that no matter what he would survive being shipped off to a concentration camp and all the horrors that were about to become a part of his daily life.  

He vowed not to let the Germans win in crushing his soul or taking his life — he would survive.
By luck, he became the camp tattooist. This allowed him certain freedoms but also meant that some of the other prisoners at the camp could easily have looked at him with disdain. 

Lale struggled with his job as he knew he was causing pain to those he tattooed. He was filled with horror the day he had to tattoo female inmates, and this was the day he met Gita, although he only knew her by the number he had tattooed on her wrist. 

In time, he found the woman who had created a spark in him and their relationship grew.

This wonderful story has been written with such love and respect by Heather Morris. There were moments when I had tears rolling down my face as I read.  Lale’s love and care for Gita must have been such a beacon of light for her and her friends.

We have all read stories of the concentration camps and the horrors that occurred there but this story is more than just another account. Over and above being a tale of survival it is a love story where love conquers all.

I felt anger that humans could treat other humans in the manner that the inmates were treated. But, at the same time, I felt my heart melt at the wonderfulness of Lale and his power to love Gita and create something so beautiful to hold on to with all the ugliness around them.

This tale based on Lale’s true life story is one you simply MUST read.

This book has been made into a Stan. Original Series. You can watch the trailer here:

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

3 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Tattooist of Auschwitz

  1. Thank you, Beauty & Lace, for allowing me to read and review ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris’. This book recounts how Lale and his Gita fell in love in one of the worst places in the world at a time when your life could be taken in the blink of an eye and where to live is actually to survive unimaginable horrors. It is so hard to believe that this is based on a true life story, even knowing the atrocities that occurred in this and other concentration camps during the Second World War.
    Lale is given the job of the camp tattooist, a job he hates doing but recognises it allows him to help others, particularly with his understanding of many languages. He tries to do his best and not hurt the other inmates with the tattooing but internally is aghast at how corrupt and horrible humans can be against each other. Amongst all this horror, Lale sees a shining light in Gita and vows to ensure that they both survive this awful situation.
    This was a heart-wrenching book to read, to know that there is true cruelty in our world and people can stand by and watch what is happening right in front of them; so very sad. However, this story needs to be told so that we always remember what complacency can lead to. I recommend reading this book about one man’s love and determination to survive for the right to love freely. Thank you ‘Beauty & Lace Bookclub’ for the opportunity to read ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris’.

  2. Congratulations and many thanks must go to Heather Morris for her wonderful recount of the lives of Lale and Gita. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” is an absolute must read for all humans so the lessons learned from this tragic experience are never, ever replayed on this earth again!

    It is definitely a book that is incredibly hard to put down once you begin the journey. Lale and Gita become ingrained in your daily existence and your own life becomes more precious as you begin to realise what perils they endured.

    As a reader you will be compelled, as I was, to read further works by Heather I’m sure!
    Congratulations Heather Morris!

  3. This book is an excellent depiction of the harrowing experiences people endured in the prison camps during WW2. Human life had no meaning to the perpetrators of such terrible deeds. I enjoyed the story even though the message was painful. However, was disappointed with the ending which felt very rushed.

