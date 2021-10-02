BOOK CLUB: The Dumnonian Compass

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 4.3 ]

The Dumnonian compass by Australian author S.B. Postlewhite is a wonderful novel full of adventure, fantasy and magic.

Darcy, the daughter of two eccentric, and obsessive archaeologists Tom and Pippa, dreams of a normal life. She loves her parents dearly even though she is embarrassed by them every day. Her mother’s obsession with Jane Austen, the way they dress, their fascination over people who have passed 100 years ago. Darcy feels if she were one of those people maybe they would take more notice of her.

The family embark on a holiday to Cornwall, they had holidayed there for the first-time in 1999 and Darcy persuaded her parents that it had been the best holiday she’d ever had. Her parents didn’t know the real reason why she wanted to go back but it was her birthday and her wish was granted.

As they sit in traffic Darcy reflects back on how it all started, she was trapped in a magical realm against her will and ended up on a crusade to find her way home. She soon realised that saving Dumnonian was also part of her journey when she met gatekeeper Mawgan. He explained that the evil Narcasta wanted control of the gateway and to rule all.

I loved how Darcy went from a child to a warrior having to push forward whenever an obstacle came upon her.She was a one of those main characters who developed as the story went on, and it made me appreciate her bravery and accepting all as they were, from pixies to wizards and odd looking creatures. The mix of sub characters names were enchanting; Hicca and Nex, Tryfena, Tintagel, Murwenna to name a few.

The interactions between Darcy and all she meets along the way adds to the overall flavour of the plot. The good-versus-evil conflict is evident, and the importance of a strong bond’s shines through.

It is wonderfully enthralling novel from the first page and paints a world that you long to visit. There are enough twists and turns to keep the pace of the plot zooming along rather nicely.

Sharon’s story was written to spark the imagination of young people and to explore some of the darker aspects of humanity, such as prejudice and intolerance. I think she did a wonderful job in portraying no matter what you look like or how you are treated; understanding, friendship and love will overcome all.

Even though this novel was written for teens it can be enjoyed by adults who have a vivid imagination and like to get lost in a fantasy world. I would love a second novel to follow on the adventures of this quirky family.

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Shawline Publishing for the opportunity to read and review.

Author: Sharon Postlewhite

ISBN: 9781922444776

Copy courtesy of Shawline Publishing

