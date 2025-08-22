BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Big Feelings: An anti-romantic comedy

August 6, 2025
melissat
5 Comments
Big Feelings by Australian author Amy Lovat is a delightful fiction romantic comedy that expertly blends family secrets, self-discovery, and the complex nature of modern relationships.

Written in the first-person narrative, we meet twenty-six-year-old Sadie Thomas living in Bellingen on the mid-north coast of NSW. She is obsessed with love, not a practical love, but the kind of love her parents had and what you read about and see in the movies. An unconditional selfless love with a happily ever after. Thus far, she has yet to have it as she is a cynical love addict with commitment issues. 

Celebrating New Year’s Eve 2018 at The Bello Brewery, Sadie first laid eyes on Chase Anderson, who was performing on stage. It was an inconvenient time falling for the girl with the guitar as Sadie was moving to Portland, Oregon, for a one-year exchange with her work’s partner agency. When everyone had gone home, Sadie stayed behind to see the guitar player in the flesh. After spending a magical night with Chase, she suddenly didn’t want to go overseas. 

The story is intriguing, and the smooth flow of the narrative captures the complexities of love and loss with subtle realism, drawing readers into Sadie’s world. The vivid, descriptive prose and authentic emotion conveyed in speech and thought allow readers to see every high and low and her reactions and processing. 

Sadie is a truly flawed and relatable character with many quirks. She is a little scatter-brained but with plenty of sass. Her interactions with friends are funny and wholesome, so you get the sense you’ve met her in real life. I especially enjoyed the strong relationship she had with her father Sebastian, since her mother’s passing, it had been them against the world. The warmth of their relationship oozed through the pages. 

There are some difficult themes, including family secrets, self-sabotage, and breakups. But, also a reflection on resilience, friendship, and the unpredictability of life’s challenges, what we need to focus on to achieve growth in life. Amy has woven these beautifully into the story so that the reader is aware of them, and the emotional responses they cause, but not so intensely that it detracts from the story itself. 

This is my first time reading a work by Amy Lovat, and she certainly sets the bar high when it comes to writing LGBTQ fiction. Her gift lies not so much in the fact that she writes a story about same-sex romance, but more in telling it in what many would consider a study of differing personalities to bring through authenticity and connection. 

The open-heartedness of the story dishes up a meaty girl-meets-girl story where every page will make you forget the time and resonate long after the book is finished.

While the cover and title didn’t immediately grab my attention, the synopsis is what pulled me in, and I’m sure glad it did. The charming and witty effect of Big Feelings will have you laughing, shaking your head in frustration, crying, and smiling. It is what sets it apart as a must-read and a story that will stimulate book club discussions. I highly recommend.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Big Feelings by Amy Lovat. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

  1. Big Feelings by Amy Lovat

    Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for my copy to read and review.

    Sadie is trying to find her perfect love story to match her parents love story. Sadie goes on a love journey to chase her dream of happily ever after but no one is perfect and she has to come to terms with this.

    This book covers loss and grief as well as having a comical view about life. I thoroughly enjoyed getting lost in the pages of this book. It was easy to read and I loved the characters, especially Sadie.

    I love the quote on the cover- An anti-romantic comedy.

    I would recommend this book and would definitely read another Amy Lovat story.

  2. Big Feelings: An Anti – romantic Comedy by talented author Amy Lovat is a standout read of epic proportions for me so far this year. Sadie seems to drift along and takes life as it comes with no real emotion like she is emotionally constipated (as mentioned in the book) until her emotions finally reach the surface in such dramatic ways – nose bleeds etc. There are so many what ifs and if Only’s throughout her both her life and the book overall. She seems to just go through the motions and runs away when things in her life and any relationship gets too hard.
    She benchmarks her relationship with any partners against that of her parents based on what her father has told her as she had grown up – he said it was love at first sight with her mother, a whirlwind romance, happy couple and baby (Sadie) on the way. Sadie’s relationships seem to fall short in comparison – until she meets Chase.
    Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for my copy to read and review.

  3. Big Feelings
    By Amy Lovat

    Sadie Thomas has always been obsessed with love stories, hoping for her own perfect “Happily Ever After.”
    Then she meets Chase at a new year’s Eve party in there local brewery she playing in the band and Sadie thinks she’s finally found it.
    But as their relationship deepens, Sadie’s insecurities and self-sabotaging tendencies begin to creep in, threatening to unravel everything.
    Alongside the romance, she navigates a colourful, unconventional family, buried truths, and the messy reality .
    I love this quote
    “I’ve always believed in love at first sight — until I realised it can end just as suddenly. Turns out, the hardest person to stay in love with is yourself.”
    I loved the story it is bittersweet, wry and self aware . It left me smiling and sad ,Maybe Sadie didn’t get the love story she wanted but she got the truth .

    A very funny,romantic and messy book .
    A great read for anyone who has big Feelings.
    Thankyou Beauty and lace for the chance to read this anti romantic comedy .

  4. Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read and review Big Feelings by Amy Lovat.

    This story follows Sadie and her aspiration to find a love that meets the standard of love set by stories from her dad about her parents love. It explores friendships, love and family alongside the decisions that get made along the way and the impact of these on people involved.

    Through rom-coms that Sadie watches on Friday nights with her dad, through to the influence hearing her parents love story, these become the compass to which Sadie navigates her own love and what love means to her.

    Pegged as an anti-romance, the reader gets to question their own definition of love.

  5. Big Feelings, an anti romantic comedy, by Amy Lovat is so much more. It is a story of family, growth, love, breakups and about looking for “The One” and for that happily ever after.
    Sadie is obsessed with love stories. Her idea of love is based on watching Rom Coms and the story of her parents love at first sight.
    Sadie has met Chase, and it was love at first sight. Now, after they have broken up Sadie reminiscences on her past relationships and break ups.
    All around her people meet “The One”, commit and have lives. Sadie questions, how do you know if they are the one.
    Learning some hard truths and family secrets Sadie discovers herself.
    However, if she decides to get back with Chase will it be too late.
    I is a very enjoyable story of happiness, sadness with likeable characters dealing with the dramas of life.

