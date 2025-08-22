BOOK CLUB: Big Feelings: An anti-romantic comedy

Click to rate this book! [Total: 4 Average: 4.3 ]

Big Feelings by Australian author Amy Lovat is a delightful fiction romantic comedy that expertly blends family secrets, self-discovery, and the complex nature of modern relationships.

Written in the first-person narrative, we meet twenty-six-year-old Sadie Thomas living in Bellingen on the mid-north coast of NSW. She is obsessed with love, not a practical love, but the kind of love her parents had and what you read about and see in the movies. An unconditional selfless love with a happily ever after. Thus far, she has yet to have it as she is a cynical love addict with commitment issues.

Celebrating New Year’s Eve 2018 at The Bello Brewery, Sadie first laid eyes on Chase Anderson, who was performing on stage. It was an inconvenient time falling for the girl with the guitar as Sadie was moving to Portland, Oregon, for a one-year exchange with her work’s partner agency. When everyone had gone home, Sadie stayed behind to see the guitar player in the flesh. After spending a magical night with Chase, she suddenly didn’t want to go overseas.

The story is intriguing, and the smooth flow of the narrative captures the complexities of love and loss with subtle realism, drawing readers into Sadie’s world. The vivid, descriptive prose and authentic emotion conveyed in speech and thought allow readers to see every high and low and her reactions and processing.

Sadie is a truly flawed and relatable character with many quirks. She is a little scatter-brained but with plenty of sass. Her interactions with friends are funny and wholesome, so you get the sense you’ve met her in real life. I especially enjoyed the strong relationship she had with her father Sebastian, since her mother’s passing, it had been them against the world. The warmth of their relationship oozed through the pages.

There are some difficult themes, including family secrets, self-sabotage, and breakups. But, also a reflection on resilience, friendship, and the unpredictability of life’s challenges, what we need to focus on to achieve growth in life. Amy has woven these beautifully into the story so that the reader is aware of them, and the emotional responses they cause, but not so intensely that it detracts from the story itself.

This is my first time reading a work by Amy Lovat, and she certainly sets the bar high when it comes to writing LGBTQ fiction. Her gift lies not so much in the fact that she writes a story about same-sex romance, but more in telling it in what many would consider a study of differing personalities to bring through authenticity and connection.

The open-heartedness of the story dishes up a meaty girl-meets-girl story where every page will make you forget the time and resonate long after the book is finished.

While the cover and title didn’t immediately grab my attention, the synopsis is what pulled me in, and I’m sure glad it did. The charming and witty effect of Big Feelings will have you laughing, shaking your head in frustration, crying, and smiling. It is what sets it apart as a must-read and a story that will stimulate book club discussions. I highly recommend.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Big Feelings by Amy Lovat. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.