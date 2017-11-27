Book Club: The Treatment

Rating: 4.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: C. L. Taylor

ISBN: 9780008240561

RRP: $19.99

Publisher: HQ Young Adult

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

C.L. Taylor is an established author in the suspense genre who is now spreading her literary wings a little. The Treatment is her YA debut and the first of her works that I have read.

The Treatment is a story that echoes with similarities to many other stories. I had a lot I wanted to say about the similarities and what they made me think of, days ago when I started the review and when I finished the book but once again life got crazy and reviews got left behind.

Teenagers often push boundaries and test limits which impacts on the adults in their lives, especially the authority figures in the family. From the perspective of the adult, especially a step-parent, that can be really hard to live with and there are times many of us wish we could just do something to bring them back into line.

Adults look at teens and think that this is our next generation, this is who we are handing safe keeping of our society over to and when it’s troubled teens you are looking at it can be quite a scary proposition. Those already in charge of society, or a section of it, can be quite protective of what they’ve built and the thought of these tearaway teens taking over could be terrifying, what will they do to all our hardwork? These are the people in a position to be able to do something about that.

I remember often hearing people threaten boarding school or military school, send them away somewhere so that someone else can instil some discipline and to an extent that’s what this is doing. Troubled teens get enrolled in a program at a high class academy for behavioural therapy to transform them into dedicated and focused young people with a desire to do something good in society.

Drew Finch is a bit of a loner, getting most of her interaction through anonymous websites and blogs. She is worried when her troubled fifteen year old brother is sent away to reform school but there isn’t much she can do except keep doing what she’s doing and wait for him to come home, until she gets a mysterious message that leads her to believe that there’s more going on at the academy than they are meant to know.

Loner she may be but Drew loves her brother and would do anything in her power to protect him. How far will she go to get him out before it’s too late?

Taylor has written quite an engaging story that drew me in and had me wanting to know what came next and how she would get herself out of the trouble she threw herself into.

The story wasn’t as fresh and original as I would have liked it to be, it seemed to be a bit of an amalgamation of a lot of other storylines but it was well written and well executed. The characters were both realistic and relatable and a lot of the interactions between teen characters were terrible to watch but very true to life. Bullying is rampant among teens and can be quite demoralising, Taylor uses that to shape her characters and it was quite disturbing to eavesdrop on at times.

The whole premise of this story is completely terrifying, more so because in a lot of ways it’s completely plausible. The story is a psychological suspense so I don’t want to say too much.

Drew is determined to save her little brother by any means necessary but how can you save someone from something that there’s no real information about….

I enjoyed the story, there were a few unpredictable twists which I really loved and the conclusion leaves us with an inkling that it’s open for a sequel which I would definitely check out.

Thanks go to HQ Young Adult for supplying a copy of The Treatment for review.

C.L. Taylor can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and her website.

The Treatment is published by HQ Young Adult and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to HQ Young Adult 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading The Treatment so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

