BOOK CLUB: August Falling

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Les Zig

ISBN: 978-1-925700-03-9

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 1st September 2018

Publisher: Pantera Press

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

August Falling is a story of choices, acceptance and learning to be ourselves.

My media release says Les Zig’s writing is sharp, honest and incisive, so real in parts it will make you flinch. Zig has the unique ability to pull real, human truths from the ordinary and everyday.

August is trying to piece his life back together after a bad relationship. It’s not perfect but do any of us really have the perfect life? He lives in a small flat, works in a call centre, is struggling to finish the book he’s working on and he’s socially challenged around women.

Enter Julie, everything that August isn’t. Confident, composed and purposeful even after a troubled childhood. And finally August feels he can be himself.

Except that Julie has a past and it’s one that is going to test August and his ability to love unconditionally.

I don’t know what I expected when I picked up this book, before reading the synopsis, but I’m not sure this is it. It sounds like it could be quite an engaging read and I look forward to picking it up.

In the meantime 25 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading August Falling thanks to Pantera Press and I look forward to hearing what they think. Please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.