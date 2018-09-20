BOOK CLUB: August Falling

Author: Les Zig
ISBN: 978-1-925700-03-9
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 1st September 2018
Publisher: Pantera Press
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
August Falling is a story of choices, acceptance and learning to be ourselves.
My media release says Les Zig’s writing is sharp, honest and incisive, so real in parts it will make you flinch. Zig has the unique ability to pull real, human truths from the ordinary and everyday.
August is trying to piece his life back together after a bad relationship. It’s not perfect but do any of us really have the perfect life? He lives in a small flat, works in a call centre, is struggling to finish the book he’s working on and he’s socially challenged around women.
Enter Julie, everything that August isn’t. Confident, composed and purposeful even after a troubled childhood. And finally August feels he can be himself.
Except that Julie has a past and it’s one that is going to test August and his ability to love unconditionally.
I don’t know what I expected when I picked up this book, before reading the synopsis, but I’m not sure this is it. It sounds like it could be quite an engaging read and I look forward to picking it up.
In the meantime 25 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading August Falling thanks to Pantera Press and I look forward to hearing what they think. Please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Nicole W says
An engaging book and something unexpected.
Poor August has a bad breakup (haven’t we all).. he meets Julie, she is confident and full of life. After reading the blurb on the back cover, I kept waiting for Julie’s secret to reveal itself. Well that was a surprise! Usually you can get a feel for the ‘secret’ but I was surprised with this one.
August has to look within himself to see if he can get past Julie’s history and love her for who she really is.
I found August falling an engaging read, hard to put down and a book I would happily recommend. Thanks for the opportunity to review.
Chris Cooper says
Thankyou Beautyandlace ,Pantera Press and Les Zig for the opportunity to read and review August Falling. This book would not be one I would have chosen off the shelf which says a lot for not judging a book by its cover. BUT I really enjoyed this book and I was sorry to finish it
I fell in love with August, he is so insecure and a lot of the time his worst enemy, After a disastrous marriage August blames himself for everything that happened and so taking these insecurities into every relationship he talks it into failing.
A no end job,a very overprotective sister, and no social life or inviting living conditions
August is in a deep black hole. Along comes Julie and although she has secrets and problems of her own she is very fond of and supportive of August even though he fights everything good that comes his way.
Thought provoking and a very good story I would recommend August Falling .