Top 10 Book Club Reads for 2021

2021 was a big year for our Beauty and Lace book club. Our members read a number of books that they couldn’t stop raving about.

If you’re looking for a new novel to immerse yourself in, let’s take a look at our favourites from 2021. These books were all read by our members, and voted as the top reads for the year that was.

In no particular order, here are the top 10 books to put on your TBR (to be read) pile:

1. The School

The School by Brendan James Murray

Debbie says: It was such a fantastic read, full of empathy, insight and passion for the undervalued profession of teaching. I have recommended it to so many teachers and parents.

Kate says: Overall a interesting read that gave me even more appreciation for our teachers and the fantastic job they do! I think there should be more Mr Murrays!

Trish says: I found the writing to be incredibly sensitive and beautiful, very well written. The School is inspirational, funny, meaningful with much insight but also at times incredibly depressing. Some of the situations and circumstances those young lives have to cope with and endure are heartbreaking.

2. Doom Creek

Doom Creek by Alan Carter

Judy says: Loved a great murder mystery!!

Marisa says: The story is full of mystery, murders, highs, lows, twists and turns it keeps you turning the pages.

Anne says: You are left guessing the outcome to the very end of the book. A great read 5 stars.

3. The Missing Sister

The Missing Sister by Lucinda Riley

Annamaree says: This was a huge book so it took a while to read which I really love. There were lots of twists and turns and you were kept guessing. The characters became a part of my life and when i was away from the book I was thinking about what might happen next.

Fiona says: I absolutely loved this one so much I barely could put it down and as a consequence I have since purchased the other 6 books

Kaylene says: What a wonderful story, I hadn’t read any of the previous books but this book covered a lot and I didn’t think I could get through it but it is definately a page turner – couldn’t put it down!

4. True Colours

TrUe CoLoUrS by Bella Paige

Rach says: Unputdownable! It has been a few months since I read this and it has still stayed with me. True Colours is an amazing read and has quite easily made it into my top 10 books list. I can’t wait for the second instalment of this series.

Melissa says: a touching, heart-warming, emotional story that will pull you into the pages and keep you wanting more.

Denise says: True Colours is a fantastic story. This has to be in the top 5 books I have read this year. I cannot wait for the second book.

Amazing!!

5. The Codebreakers

The Codebreakers by Alli Sinclair

Kathy says: I absolutely loved the history lesson woven into such a fabulous story celebrating women and their incredible tenacity having to deal with the narrow minded men’s view of women during the height of the war years working and coping extraordinarily well in an early 1940’s “man’s world”

Karyn says: It was another enthralling and riveting read by Alli Sinclair- the friendship of women united to a cause, the determination to live out a dream despite pressure to conform to society’s expectation, the unrecognised role that women played in the war effort, life in Australia during WWII and the unspoken effects of the war on both men and women. As a daughter of a war veteran communications officer who was in a number of war zones I found the research in the book of the work undertaken by these women fascinating.

Renee says: I actually learnt a lot from this book about the wartime and the way it was written was brilliant.

6. The Forever Place

The Forever Place by Michelle Montebello

Angela says: It was so down to earth, hopeful and full of realism that I couldn’t put it down.

Krystyna says: A beautifully written story with believable and flawed characters, it was a pleasure to read. I was able to immerse myself in the beauty of the remote Canadian island and learn more qbout blue zone living.

Raechel says: This is a compassionate book that explores a number of topics, but in an entertaining and engaging way. Great characters, and an interesting book that keeps you wanting to turn the pages late into the evening.

7. The Deep

The Deep by Kyle Perry

Malvina says: It was a total wild ride of a book, full of twists and turns, and I couldn’t put it down. Omigosh, what a crazy family, and you never know who to believe. A complete thriller.

Emma says: Wow. What an incredible read. One minute you think you know where the story is going, turns out there’s a lot more ways the tale is going to turn!

I enjoyed reading about the loveable Mack and the harsh steel of the drug barons, all set in Australia. A book you struggle to put down.

What a triumph of a novel.

Kate says: He so effortlessly draws you into the story and has you completely hooked from the first page until the last.

8. The Buchanan Girls

The Buchanan Girls by Emily Madden

Amanda C says: Such a captivating read from start to finish and had a real whirlwind of genres of drama, romance, history, mystery, As I read the novel the characters became real to me and it was like watching a movie. When I can visualise the people, places I know I am reading a gorgeous novel. It is like I am in the book.

Tara says: I got so involved in the story and wanted the best for some, and really had a sense of the differences in people and how a time of war can really affect all areas of life.

Jessica says: Absolutely beautiful book I love the different timeline books. War, romance, history and mystery an easy read and relatable characters.

9. Twenty Years Later

Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea

Lorraine says: A really well-written thriller with a twist I didn’t see coming. I liked that it was firmly contemporary while still being a classic thriller. It was just all around a good read.

Kathy says: I loved the gritty gumshoe noir style, it would make a fantastic movie, I could even picture Al Pacino cast in the lead role.

Steph says: I found this book hard to put down, especially towards the end as the chapters got shorter and shorter. The end throws many twists and turns that you will not see coming! It left me lost for words – it was so perfectly thought out. I highly recommend this thriller – the storyline is amazing!

10. The Bushranger’s Wife

The Bushranger’s Wife by Cheryl Adnams

Veronica says: It was fast-paced and heartwarming, flirty and sensual. Jack was the best anti-hero and Penelope was wild and rebellious. I loved the characters and the story.

Rebecca says: This book is such a lovely love story with a strong, opinionated, gutsy female lead, I loved it!

Kylie says: Such a delightful love story with a setting that so interesting – 1861 Australia – times where ruthless bushrangers roam and upper-class women do what they’re told. It was an easy-to-read and easy-to-love book. I would recommend The Bushranger’s Wife to other romance readers.

Thank you to our Beauty and Lace club members for submitting their favourite book club reads for 2021. We can’t wait to see what they think of the titles from 2022!

It’s not too late to join, you can sign up for our club here.