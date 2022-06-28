Book Review by Chels: Demon Dentist

Click to rate this book! [Total: 4 Average: 4 ]

The Demon Dentist book was written by David Walliams. He writes tons of books with Tony Ross, who is the illustrator.

Some of the books he created were Bad Dad, Slime, Gangsta Granny, Boy in the Dress, RatBurger, The Midnight Gang, Mr Stink, Awful Auntie, Fing and more.

Demon Dentist is a very funny book. Sometimes it’s a bit sad – but that’s only at the end.

Demon Dentist was created in September 2013!

The book includes Alfee, Miss Root, Raj, Gabz, Winnie, Dad and more. The main characters are Winnie, Alfee and Dad.

Alfee is a twelve year old boy and he is very afraid of dentists, actually anything to do with teeth, but he loves his dad more than the world! His dad has a disease in his legs so he’s in a wheelchair.

Miss Root is the new dentist in town and she is very scary and she wears white everything! Also, Miss Root has such big white shiny teeth.

I am very impressed with how the book turned out. I would give it a ten out of ten. I love the humour of the story! Also, I didn’t really like it at the end because it was really sad, but it wasn’t that bad.

I would say this book is for ages ten-plus because some of it is a bit scary and it would make younger kids really frightened.