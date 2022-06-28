Chelseas Book Reviews KIDS

Book Review by Chels: Demon Dentist

June 23, 2022
chels
10 Comments
The Demon Dentist book was written by David Walliams. He writes tons of books with Tony Ross, who is the illustrator.

Some of the books he created were Bad Dad, Slime, Gangsta Granny, Boy in the Dress, RatBurger, The Midnight Gang, Mr Stink, Awful Auntie, Fing and more.

Demon Dentist is a very funny book. Sometimes it’s a bit sad – but that’s only at the end.

Demon Dentist was created in September 2013!

The book includes Alfee, Miss Root, Raj, Gabz, Winnie, Dad and more. The main characters are Winnie, Alfee and Dad.

Alfee is a twelve year old boy and he is very afraid of dentists, actually anything to do with teeth, but he loves his dad more than the world! His dad has a disease in his legs so he’s in a wheelchair.

Miss Root is the new dentist in town and she is very scary and she wears white everything! Also, Miss Root has such big white shiny teeth.

I am very impressed with how the book turned out. I would give it a ten out of ten. I love the humour of the story! Also, I didn’t really like it at the end because it was really sad, but it wasn’t that bad.

I would say this book is for ages ten-plus because some of it is a bit scary and it would make younger kids really frightened.

10 thoughts on “Book Review by Chels: Demon Dentist

  1. Wowsers! Thanks for that review Chels! I am definitely going to have to read it now to find out what happens at the end. Hopefully it’s not to sad.

    I can’t wait to read your next review.

    Reply

  2. Your review of this book is really tantalising Chels. I want to know what is funny in amongst all the tough times. Definitely will read it. And hopefully have a laugh.
    Endings can be disappointing- sometimes you just don’t want a book to end.
    Thanks for sharing

    Reply

  4. Hi Chels
    I’d be too scared to read this book
    Maybe I’m a bit young
    What a great review !
    Thank you

    Reply

  5. Congratulations on a wonderful review Chels. You made me want to go and read this book now for myself although the dentist may scare me. You should be very proud of yourself too so a big pat on the back for sure. I have loved books since I read from age 8 and here I am now nearly 65 and still reading and loving it. It’s a wonderful way to just divulge into something and forget the outside world. Keep it up Chels 🙂

    Reply

  6. Hi Chels, I loved reading your review. It really made me want to find out more about the story and all the interesting characters you described. I cant wait to read your next review! Keep up the great work!

    Reply

  8. What a wonderful review Chelsea! I can’t wait to read your next review – keep up the great work!

    Reply

  9. Great review Chels, this sounds like a fun book to read for all ages, and very enjoyable too. Oh sad ending, I don’t like those at all, thanks for mentioning this too, it makes a difference to me.

    Reply

  10. I do not like dentists but think this book will be fun for my children to read. Such a great review .

    Reply

