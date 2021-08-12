BOOK CLUB: Twenty Years Later

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Penguin Random House Australia for the opportunity to read Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea.

This book is brilliant! It certainly delivers everything needed for a suspenseful, gripping, thrilling, murder mystery that keeps you enthralled and guessing as to “who did it” to the very last page!



Victoria Ford has been accused of killing her wealthy, married lover.



On September 11th, 2001 she is with her defence attorney in his office on the 78th floor in the North Tower of the World Trade Centre. As the building shakes, and with the smell of gasoline everywhere, she tries to escape to the roof. Her last phone call goes to her sister’s answering machine. “Emma, if I am not able to get out of the building, please believe that I’m innocent.”



Twenty years later, with new technology, the New York Medical Examiner’s Office has made its first successful identification of a 9/11 victim in years. Victoria Ford.





Avery Mason is the TV host of American Events, a successful current affairs program. She decides to feature the Victoria Ford story. To interview Victoria’s remaining family, her sister. Closure for the family, a murder, mystery, sex, and betrayal.

This story is ratings gold!



Avery sets out to uncover the truth.



Avery’s life is rather complicated with her own secret. A secret that could destroy her career should her employers or the public discover it.



Walt Jenkins, a former detective, and FBI agent has spent the last 3 years hiding in a remote area of Jamaica. Not quite remote enough, as the FBI locate him and ask him to return to New York as a consultant to the FBI on a case. The Victoria Ford case. Twenty years ago he was the lead detective on this case. He had gathered and organised every bit of evidence and worked towards a certain conviction. As the Twin Towers crashed, so did the case…..there were now far more urgent terrorism issues to deal with.



Walt’s life, also is “secretive”. What could have happened for the FBI to force him to take early retirement? Could he have got the investigation wrong, is it possible that Victoria was innocent?



What will be uncovered about Victoria, Avery, and Walt? Who was the murderer? So many mysteries to keep you enthralled!



A fantastic read. I will definitely be hunting out all Charlie Donlea’s other books to read!



Although the story is fiction, I was moved to discover that today, twenty years later, scientists in the office of the New York Medical Examiner are still working towards identifying each victim through DNA, using their new processes. Every truckload of rubble was sieved and pieces of bone stored to be identified later. 60% of those killed that day have been identified.

There are still many families hoping for closure but the scientists have not given up.



ISBN: 9781760894863 / Penguin Books

