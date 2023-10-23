BOOK CLUB: Toodle the Cavoodle – Crunchy Munchy

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Toodle the Cavoodle: Crunchy Munchy is written by Richard Tulloch and illustrated by Heidi Cooper Smith.

My little sister and I read this book and instantly fell in love with how cute the main character, Toodle, is. He is a cross between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Toy Poodle. And, if you are reading this, please convince our mum to adopt one!

Toodle lives with his family and he loves to eat treats — so Crunchy Munchy is the perfect title.

A lot of the time, artist Heidi uses watercolour brushes for her illustrations. Her artwork is definitely a stand out and I really like how it brings the story to life.

This kid’s book has a great storyline and teaches kids to try their best and not to give up.

I would definitely recommend Toodle the Cavoodle – Crunchy Munchy. I really enjoyed reading it and it held my little sister’s attention.

