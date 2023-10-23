BOOK CLUB KIDS

BOOK CLUB: Toodle the Cavoodle – Crunchy Munchy

October 19, 2023
chels
Toodle the Cavoodle: Crunchy Munchy is written by Richard Tulloch and illustrated by Heidi Cooper Smith.

My little sister and I read this book and instantly fell in love with how cute the main character, Toodle, is. He is a cross between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Toy Poodle. And, if you are reading this, please convince our mum to adopt one!

Toodle lives with his family and he loves to eat treats — so Crunchy Munchy is the perfect title.

A lot of the time, artist Heidi uses watercolour brushes for her illustrations. Her artwork is definitely a stand out and I really like how it brings the story to life.

This kid’s book has a great storyline and teaches kids to try their best and not to give up.

I would definitely recommend Toodle the Cavoodle – Crunchy Munchy. I really enjoyed reading it and it held my little sister’s attention. 

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Toodle the Cavoodle – Crunchy Munchy. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

6 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Toodle the Cavoodle – Crunchy Munchy

  1. What a pleasure it was to review this book, thank you Beauty and Lace & Big Sky Publishing for this opportunity.
    I read this to my niece she thought Toodle was hilarious the adventures such fun. She loved the pictures and thought Toodle’s eyes were his best feature! She loved the story and was even worried about the incident but thankfully the story ended happily.
    As the adult reading the book I thought the story was well written and quite light hearted mainly focusing on Toodle’s. I love the art work it was so colorful and bright and bought a smile to my face looking at it….
    Well done Richard Tulloch and Heidi Cooper Smith for bringing such a beautiful book to a Child’s library.

  2. What a delightful book to read to my 3 year old great niece. She loves books and she loves dogs so this was a real winner to read out loud when she stayed over. Toodle the Cavoodle is a beautifully illustrated story of a dog who likes to roam the neighbourhood and visit all his friends for crunchy munchy snacks. One day he discovers one of his friends is in trouble and he enlists everyone else to help him, so there is a lovely hidden message in the story.
    A truly engaging story to read out loud and also a perfect book for those little ones starting their reading journey.
    Thanks to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Sky Publishing for the copy of ‘Toodle the Cavoodle Crunchy Munchy’.

  3. Toodle the Cavoodle: Crunchy Munchy, is a delightful story written by Richard Tulloch and beautifully illustrated by Heidi Cooper Smith (Big Sky Publishing).

    This is a such a lively and fun 32 page picture book to read aloud – the rhyming words and onomatopoeia make it particularly appealing, and the big bright and colourful illustrations make it a visual delight as well. My young grandson loved it.

    Toodle is a friendly and playful puppy, he knows all the places and people in his neighbourhood from whom to snaffle crunchy munchy treats – the odd socks pop, the clippy cloppy lady, the grubby gumboots grandma, and the girl with sparkly sandals. Toodle’s lovable antics with his neighbours are sure to appeal to one and all.

  4. What a gorgeous, brightly, vibrant, colourful book about a puppy called Toodle and his life and adventures in a place called Lillypilly Lane.

    Everyone loves Toodle, he loves treats of any kind and everyone would share their treats with him but then there were the treats that he learnt how to get without being given.

    Toodle goes to one house where the other pet is not welcoming to him at all but Toodle thinks something is amiss so has to investigate. A person needed help and Toodle couldn’t do it on his own so he needs assistance from humans.

    No one understands what his barks mean so Toodle thinks of another way for the people to follow him.

    Toodle becomes rejected and sad but the end result will see Toodle happy again.

    This book is very entertaining to kids from age 3+. It has a lot of rhymes and some of the main words are in bold so that when reading, you can actually emphasise the words out loud. When reading, it is actually like a tongue twister to pronounce the words.

    I, think this book would benefit people that have had mini strokes. It is the perfect book to really help people pronounce their words out loud and to get back to reading. I am saying this due to I was one of those people that needed to learn to read again over 20 years ago now.

    The cover depicts a huge picture of Toodle. The Illustrator Heidi Cooper Smith really makes Toodle stand out on the pages.

    Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Big Sky Publishing for sending me to read this book. The grandkids loved the story and now want a puppy like Toodle. I read where John Field has written a theme song for Toodle which I will definitely go on the hunt for to hear.

  5. What a cute book!! I read this to my 5 kids and they all loved hearing about Toodle to the point they’ve now requested the other toodle the Cavoodle books available. I also lent the book to my mum to read to my grandson who is in her care and he absolutely loved it too!!!.

    A major hit in our house!!

    Thankyou to Beauty and Lace and Big Skye Publishing for the opportunity to read and review

  6. Toodle the Cavoodle Crunchy Munchy by
    What a fun beautifully written children’s book
    I read this to a 3 and 5 year old, they loved the story about Toodle the puppy .
    The illustrations were beautiful and outstanding.
    A great book for children to read alone or to be read out loud .
    Thankyou beauty and lace .

